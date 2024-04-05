Amy Dowden is planning her Strictly return. (Picture: Getty Images)

Dancer Amy Dowden has confirmed she plans to be back in the BBC ballroom sooner rather than later.

The Strictly Come Dancing star said she is “grateful” for being given “another shot at life” a year on from finding a cancerous lump in her breast. She found the lump in April last year, the day before going to the Maldives on her honeymoon with fellow professional dancer Ben Jones.

After being diagnosed with stage three breast cancer Dowden had a mastectomy before undergoing chemotherapy, which she has now finished. A year on from her discovery the Caerphilly-born dancer made a visit to Blackpool, which is where she was when she found the lump.

Speaking to Christine Lampard via video call on ITV programme Lorraine, she said: “I’m doing really well, thank you. A year ago I was here with my students and I found the lump and was flying off on honeymoon the next day but I can’t believe in this last year I’ve come full circle, from mastectomy to gruelling chemotherapy treatment, a few obstacles along the way.

“But it all worked and I’ve been given another shot at life and I’m so grateful for that, I really am. I missed being on Strictly so much last year, I’ve missed dancing.

“I’ve been working with my physio team, who are incredible, so I’ve got a new upper body, I haven’t danced in a year and that is the goal, for me to get back with my Strictly family. So fingers crossed.”

Dowden, who was a finalist on Strictly in 2019 with CBBC presenter Karim Zeroual, was unable to have a celebrity partner on the BBC One show last year but made a few surprise appearances.