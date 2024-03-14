Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden has danced on stage for the first time since finishing her cancer treatment.

The beloved dancer showed she had lost none of her talent at the West End production of Mamma Mia. Invited backstage by ITV's Lorraine as their new roving reporter, Dowden seized the chance to dazzle with her moves, marking her comeback after her Strictly journey was interrupted by her cancer diagnosis.

Dowden, 33, was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer in May last year, after finding a lump in her breast before going on her honeymoon. But after a masectomy and months of chemotherapy, doctors told her there was "no evidence" of cancer in her body.

Amy Dowden and Ben Jones. (Picture: Getty Images)

Speaking to Lorraine, she said: "I’ll need to go back to the chemo ward once a month for an injection. It’s a brutal injection. I’ve got a hormone-fed cancer, so if that keeps my hormones at bay and stops feeding it, then it’s worthwhile.

"I’ve got another shot of life. I’m so grateful and happy and I wake up every day and say ‘thank you’ because not everyone gets to do it. Along the way, I’ve made pink sister friends that aren’t going to get that news, so I do really appreciate it and I’m going to grab life.