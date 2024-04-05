Classic episodes of Neighbours are also available on Amazon Freevee. (Picture: BBC)

Cult classic soap opera Neighbours has revealed that several of its cast members will be making the journey once more from Melbourne to the UK for a nationwide tour in 2025.

Last year, the residents of Ramsay Street graced UK shores prior to commencing filming for the new Neighbours series on Amazon Freevee. During their visit, they embarked on a sold-out fifteen-date Celebration Tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show has faced challenges in recent years, including a cancellation by Channel 5 in 2022, though this wasn't its first hiatus. Initially airing on the Seven Network, Neighbours struggled with ratings outside of Melbourne, its production hub. After just eight months, the show aired its final episode. However, it was given a new lease on life when rival Channel 10 picked it up for a reboot two months later.

This successful revival saw the addition of new sets, families, and familiar faces like Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan, and Guy Pearce joining the cast. Neighbours became Australia's top media export, debuting on BBC One in the UK in 1986 before moving to Channel 5 in 2008. In a surprising twist, streaming giant Amazon acquired Neighbours, and new episodes have been airing daily on their ad-supported service Freevee since last September. The show recently celebrated a milestone of 9,000 episodes, marked by nostalgic references to its history.

The forthcoming tour will be hosted by Sky News anchor and self-proclaimed superfan Leah Boleto, who also participated in last year's road trip.