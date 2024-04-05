Australian soap Neighbours unveils plans for 40th anniversary with UK celebration tour
Cult classic soap opera Neighbours has revealed that several of its cast members will be making the journey once more from Melbourne to the UK for a nationwide tour in 2025.
Last year, the residents of Ramsay Street graced UK shores prior to commencing filming for the new Neighbours series on Amazon Freevee. During their visit, they embarked on a sold-out fifteen-date Celebration Tour.
The show has faced challenges in recent years, including a cancellation by Channel 5 in 2022, though this wasn't its first hiatus. Initially airing on the Seven Network, Neighbours struggled with ratings outside of Melbourne, its production hub. After just eight months, the show aired its final episode. However, it was given a new lease on life when rival Channel 10 picked it up for a reboot two months later.
This successful revival saw the addition of new sets, families, and familiar faces like Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan, and Guy Pearce joining the cast. Neighbours became Australia's top media export, debuting on BBC One in the UK in 1986 before moving to Channel 5 in 2008. In a surprising twist, streaming giant Amazon acquired Neighbours, and new episodes have been airing daily on their ad-supported service Freevee since last September. The show recently celebrated a milestone of 9,000 episodes, marked by nostalgic references to its history.
The forthcoming tour will be hosted by Sky News anchor and self-proclaimed superfan Leah Boleto, who also participated in last year's road trip.
The cast will make appearances at six venues across the UK: Birmingham, Newcastle, Cardiff, Glasgow, Manchester, and the iconic London Palladium. The Palladium holds a special place in Neighbours' history, as it first showcased the show during the Royal Variety Performance in 1988.
