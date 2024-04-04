One of the EastEnders’ biggest stars made their departure from the show. (Picture: BBC/Adam Pensotti)

Life in Albert Square is rarely a peaceful affair - and following the recent death of a major character, this week’s episodes are no exception.

In the most recent episode of EastEnders, viewers were stunned by a dramatic turn of events involving Sharon Watts, who found herself entangled in a major arrest twist.

The discovery of Keanu Taylor's body in the previous episode, thanks to Jack Branning's efforts to retrieve Denise's signature necklace from the wreckage, sent shockwaves through the community. Bernie, still reeling from the grisly revelation, received another blow when the authorities confirmed the identity of the deceased as Keanu.

As rumors began to circulate, Sharon sought out Jack for information, hoping to stay ahead of the unfolding situation. Initially hesitant, Jack eventually provided Sharon with advice on handling the impending police inquiry. When the authorities arrived at Sharon's doorstep to question her about Keanu and the events of Christmas, she put on a convincing facade, thanks in part to Kathy's counsel.

Following Kathy's suggestion, Sharon reached out to Bernie, attempting to offer support in the wake of their shared loss. Despite Sharon's efforts to delay informing Karen, Felix's suspicions were aroused upon overhearing Bernie listening to Keanu's voice note. Convinced of Sharon's involvement, Felix urged Bernie to confide in the police.