BBC Breakfast viewers say it's "too early" for mistakes following massive production blunder
BBC Breakfast viewers across the country were united by one complaint earlier this week.
On Tuesday’s (2 April) programme, Sally Nugent and Ben Thompson were back on our screens to discuss all the latest headlines. But a production error during the show left BBC bosses red-faced - and viewers somewhat perplexed.
As per usual, the show cut to a brief interlude where local news is presented by BBC’s regional broadcasting teams. People in Hampshire get their news from BBC South, people in Yorkshire get BBC North West, and so on.
But on Tuesday’s programme, viewers were given the latest headlines from BBC’s London studio - meaning no local news was broadcast.
Taking to X with their complaints, one viewer said: “It’s too early in the morning @BBCBreakfast to be sat in my home in Liverpool and have BBC London local news playing, instead of North West.”
Another said: “Any reason why those of us up here are seeing local news from London? Sure it's nice to occasionally see what's happening elsewhere but today I'd like to see what's happening down the road instead.”
Elsewhere on BBC Breakfast, Sally Nugent interviewed education secretary Gillian Keegan about funded nursery school places and the staffing levels in UK nurseries.
