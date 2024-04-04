BBC viewers were furious that Jerome went through to the quarter-finals instead of Rana

BBC MasterChef viewers were furious as Gregg Wallace and John Torode sent the wrong person home. I was amongst those watching who were shocked when Jerome rather than Rana was put through to the quarter-finals. When it came to his pudding, Jerome, 33, decided to serve a cake topped with pickled cherries.

Unfortunately, the dish did not impress and many viewers (including myself) thought he would be on his way home. However, despite the disgust of the judges, Jerome was handed a place in the quarter-finals instead of fellow contestant Rana.

When Season 12 winner Jane Devonshire got to sample Jerome’s dish, she said “That pickle-tastes like malt vinegar!,” whilst Gregg Wallace revealed that “I'll tell you what I don't want ever, ever again, is cherries and malt vinegar.” John Torode admitted that despite being a fan of sour cherries, “that’s ridiculous.”

One X user said “What a mistake… sent the wrong person home,” whilst another one said: “Jerome? His main course was wrong, his dessert was malt vinegar. How much did he pay you?” Somebody on X also said regarding the decision that “Should Jerome have got an apron when he did not meet the brief? Questionable judging, I think. Will a more deserving person miss out? We shall see.”

After contestant Rana was chosen to go home, she said that “I went and did my best and enjoyed it and that's all that matters. I feel gutted but I get to go home and see my little ones.”

When is the next episode of MasterChef on?