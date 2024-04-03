Coronation Street has undergone a major shake-up. (Getty)

Coronation Street fans have been left bewildered by a significant change to their beloved soap opera.

The Rovers Return pub - which has graced our screens for 63 years, undergoing minimal renovations despite changing proprietors multiple times over the years - seems to now have a new kitchen area, which has taken social media by storm.

The latest modifications took place on New Year’s Eve when the current landladies, Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) and Daisy Midgley (Charlotte Jordan), enlisted the help of patrons to swiftly implement changes ahead of its grand reopening. Following its sale to the LS Waterfords brewery, the pub had remained closed and boarded up for a considerable period. Despite draping dust sheets over the furnishings, renovations to modernise it into a gastropub had not started.

In last night’s (2 April) episode, tensions were simmering as the women set aside their differences for a dinner party with their respective partners, Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) and Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott). Amidst Daisy's vegetable preparations in the kitchen, Bethany schemed to disrupt the meal by tampering with the oven.

The discovery of Stephen’s diary tucked away in the Rovers’ back room prompted Bethany to reveal her findings during dinner, sparking an explosive confrontation and leaving Carla questioning the validity of her suspicions. Despite the gripping drama unfolding, ITV soap viewers found themselves more captivated by the newly revealed kitchen facilities within the public house – known for storing Betty Williams’ (Betty Driver) famous hot pots – which appeared to have expanded overnight.

This room, seldom seen over the years, adjoins the living quarters and has undergone a remarkable transformation. Previously a modest galley kitchen with counters along one wall and a glazed door at the end, it now boasts a fully equipped commercial space with multiple rooms.

Posting on X, viewers tweeted their astonishment at the renovations - which also seem to have doubled the size of the kitchen.

“Since when did the Rovers get a massive kitchen? Has that always been there?" questioned @MatthewMitt6. Another user, said: "Has the Rovers had a large kitchen extension overnight?"

Comparing the kitchen's newfound space Doctor Who, another viewer said: "The Rovers kitchen in Corrie is like the Tardis. Unless they’ve narrowed the street outside and built an extension, it’s three times as big as it used to be."