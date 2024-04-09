EastEnders Spoilers: Soap to air sexual assault storyline involving Yolande Trueman and Pastor Clayton
EastEnders *Spoilers ahead* - The BBC One soap has been working closely with charities End Violence Against Women Coalition and Hourglass for a new sexual assault storyline which airs next week.
Yolande Trueman is sexually assaulted by Pastor Clayton, a man who she believes has become her close friend and confidante. As the storyline progresses, Yolande will struggle to come to terms with the assault from a man whom she believed she could trust as it impacts all aspects of her life, including her relationship with Patrick.
Wednesday April 17 will be an hour-long episode and will also include flashback accounts of women who have previously been sexually assaulted by Pastor Clayton as it becomes clear that this is not his first offence. EastEnders has worked closely with experts in the field to ensure this story is portrayed as accurately and sensitively as possible.
Speaking about the new storyline, Chris Clenshaw, Executive Producer of EastEnders, said: “This is an important story that we hope will raise awareness of how women at any age can be groomed by someone in a position of power. It was vital for us to work alongside End Violence Against Women Coalition and Hourglass to truthfully present and sensitively portray Yolande’s sexual assault storyline.”
