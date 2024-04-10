Watch more of our videos on Shots!

EastEnders Spoilers ahead* The BBC One soap has revealed that Dean Wicks (Matt Di Angelo) will leave the soap after 18 years.

Since arriving back in Walford Dean Wicks has been causing chaos and upset many people including Linda Carter. However, it appears that things are about to change for the soap villain as The Six plan on getting rid of him once and for all.

In a new shock twist The Six - Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner), Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth), Denise Fox (Diane Parish) Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) and Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) - plan to frame Dean Wicks for the murder of Keanu Taylor. Fans will recall that on Christmas Day, Keanu found out that his wife Sharon Watts’ son Albi wasn’t his and began to strangle her. Linda Carter grabbed a knife and stabbed him in the back, killing him instantly. They Six decided to bury his body under the floor in the café but it was found last week.

Sharon has only recently returned to Albert Square and is the police’s prime suspect. However, after Linda found out that the rest of The Six are withholding the murder weapon as insurance and planning on framing her if necessary.

Stacey Slater comes up with a plan to frame her ex-boyfriend Dean Wicks by planting the murder weapon in his flat. But fans think this idea could go terribly wrong if he already have an alibi for the night of the murder.

Over the past few weeks Dean Wicks has been terrorising Linda Carter. Several years ago he was tried and acquitted for raping Linda. He has recently been tampering with daughter Jade’s medicine to stop her from moving away with her mother.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EastEnders fans will be very happy to see Dean Wicks get exactly what he deserves, that is if The Six can make the plan work and finally put him back behind bars.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday from 7.30pm on BBC One or BBC iPlayer.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.