Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Soaps such as EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale have been on our TV screens for decades and several actors have starred in the soap for just as long. Many actors are out of work or go from one job to the next but if they are lucky enough to land a part in a soap they could be looking at a job for life along with a nice six figure salary.

We have got to know so many familiar faces but have you ever wondered who is the richest actor? We take a look at the richest stars from across the top three biggest soaps.

EastEnders - Steve McFadden £200k

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve McFadden is best known for playing Phil Mitchell in the BBC One soap. He reportedly earns £200,000 a year for his role in EastEnders and has an estimated net worth of £2.8 million.

The actor, 65, has been in the soap since he made his debut in 1990. Along with younger brother Grant Mitchell (Ross Kemp) and later joined by mother Peggy Mitchell (Barbara Windsor).

As well as EastEnders Steven has also had stints in panto, featured in the movie Kevin & Perry Go Large and even hosted the game show Britain’s Hardest in 2004 (it only lasted one season).

Coronation Street - William Roache £250k

William Roache is best known for playing Ken Barlow in the ITV soap Coronation Street. He is one of the soaps OG’s as he starred in the very first episode back in 1960. The 91-year-old even ended up in the Guinness Book of World records as the longest-serving male television star in a continuous role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The actor reportedly earns £250,000 a year for his role and has an estimated net worth of £3.9 million. But it seems he may want to keep that on the quiet as he currently owes the tax-man quite a lot of money.

Bill also earns money from his side-hustle. The actor is on ‘Cameo’ which is an app where people can pay for personalised video messages and charges from £52 per message. He is also a Sunday Times best selling author after writing two books.

Emmerdale - Claire King £230k

Claire King is best known for playing Kim Tate in the ITV soap Emmerdale. The actress, 62, reportedly earns £230,000 for her role in the soap and has an estimated net worth of £4.7 million.

Claire made her debut in 1989 and was in the soap until 1999. Following her exit, the actress went on to star in Bad Girls, Hollyoaks and even rival soap Coronation Street before heading back to Emmerdale in 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.