Coronation Street actress and star of Drama Queens Lucy Fallon has revealed her bizarre and very niche TikTok obsessions in an Instagram video. The actress, 28, best known for playing Bethany Platt in the ITV soap, recently shared a video on social media sharing her two TikTok obsessions and wants to know what your niche obsessions are too.

Lying in bed wearing a green top and yellow headband with skin looking ultra smooth and glowing Lucy said: “This is really weird and really random but if you watch TikTok or like reels or whatever, are there any like really random, niche things that you search for, that you watch all the time?

“I was talking to my friend about this before because she was saying that she likes watching the jacket potatoes and my two things that I watch and search for all the time are clips of Ozzy Osbourne - I don’t know why, I’m just obsessed with clips of Ozzy Osbourne when they did their like reality show the Osbournes”

The Coronation Street star added: “The second one, is watching this guy shave cow’s hooves. They get to like a cavity and all this stuff comes out! Yeah, Ozzy Osbourne and cow hooves.” She then asked fans: “What are your niche things that you like to watch?”

Lucy Fallon is currently starring in new ITVBe reality series Drama Queens which aired on Wednesday (April 10). The show takes viewers behind the scenes of what life is like as a soap actress. The new TV series also features Jorgie Porter, Ellie Leach, Brooke Vincent, Amy Walsh, Jamelia, Laura Norton and Roxy Shahidi.

Dram Queens also features Lucy’s boyfriend, Preston North End footballer Ryan Ledson and their baby boy Sonny in the show. The couple began dating in 2021 and welcomed Sonny in February 2023.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX. You can watch Drama Queens on ITVBe on Wednesday from 9pm.

