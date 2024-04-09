Casualty actress Christine Tremarco joins Emmerdale for new twist in Kim Tate and Will Taylor storyline
Emmerdale bosses have revealed that actress Christine Tremarco is set to join the soap for an upcoming storyline involving Kim Tate (Claire King) and husband Will Taylor (Dean Andrews). According to Digital Spy, Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw said: “We are massively delighted to welcome Christine Tremarco to the Emmerdale family.
“Christine brings a wealth of experience and talent and playing the character of Rose – a true free spirit with an exuberant outlook on life – she certainly promises to cause a real storm for some of our villagers.”
Christine Tremarco, 47, will make her Emmerdale debut as Rose who has been living in Benidorm and is known to Will Taylor. However, Will doesn’t mention to his new wife Kate that he knows the new arrival or how well he knows her. Rose will definitely ruffle a few feathers between the couple.
In a statement, Christine said: “I am thrilled to be joining Emmerdale! To be working with such a wonderful cast and crew along with the brilliant writing and production team is an absolute joy!
“Rose is so much fun to play. She is free-spirited, boisterous and totally mischievous with a steely edge and a big heart.”
Christine has starred in several TV series since she first appeared on screens in 1992 when at the age of 15, she played Lily in miniseries The Leaving of Liverpool,. The actress is also known for playing Linda Andrews in Casualty and Davina Shackleton in Waterloo Road.
Emmerdale airs on weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV1, and ITVX.
