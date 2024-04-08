TV schedule change: Emmerdale cancelled due to schedule shake-up
Emmerdale has announced that its usual Tuesday evening programme has been cancelled this week due to a major schedule change. The soap normally airs weeknights from 7.30pm to 8pm.
The ITV soap shared the news on X (formerly known as Twitter) however, the good news for fans is that Emmerdale will be on for an hour on Monday evening (April 8). The post read: “We aren't on tomorrow But don't worry because we're on for an hour tonight!”
Fans were quick to comment on the post. One person wrote: “can’t wait see you tonight #Emmerdale”. Another added “No biggie, when are you going to lighten up the show?”
In tonight’s episode Cain puts an end to Ruby's plan, Claudette makes a suggestion, and Billy commits to a new idea. Charles and Manpreet get caught up in a lie, Tom sabotages Belle and Vinny's friendship, and Ruby's gathering descends into chaos.
Why is Emmerdale not on TV on Tuesday April 9?
Emmerdale will not be on TV on Tuesday night due to the UEFA 2025 Qualifiers. The Republic of Ireland will play England in the second match of the Group A3 that will be held at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
Emmerdale will return to it’s normal schedule plan next week. The soap airs on weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV1, and available to catch up on ITVX.
