Coronation Street actress Tina O’Brien ‘cleared’ after street brawl outside her home
and live on Freeview channel 276
Coronation Street actress Tina O’Brien was recently caught on camera in a street brawl outside her home. The actress, 40, who is best known for playing Sarah Platt in the ITV soap has reportedly been cleared by police.
According to The Sun a source said: “Police have concluded Tina acted in self-defence and hasn’t done anything wrong. Her version has always been [that] she was defending her home and her family, and that appears to have been accepted.
“Tina is also tiny and not an aggressive person — so is not the kind to be fighting in the street usually. These girls came to her road and to her house, and that’s the only reason she got involved. She thinks they were looking for trouble and — although it was not a good look — in a way she did the right thing.”
In March a video obtained by The Sun saw Tina O’Brien outside her £1 million home in Stockport. The actress was seen having her hair pulled by a girl in the shocking clip.
Tina shares her home with her husband Adam Crofts, their son and her teenage daughter Scarlett whom she shares with former Corrie co-star Ryan Thomas.
Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.
You can also sign up to her free weekly fashion and beauty column in the NationalWorld Today newsletter bringing you all the latest fashion and beauty news every Wednesday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.