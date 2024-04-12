Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Coronation Street actress Tina O’Brien was recently caught on camera in a street brawl outside her home. The actress, 40, who is best known for playing Sarah Platt in the ITV soap has reportedly been cleared by police.

According to The Sun a source said: “Police have concluded Tina acted in self-defence and hasn’t done anything wrong. Her version has always been [that] she was defending her home and her family, and that appears to have been accepted.

“Tina is also tiny and not an aggressive person — so is not the kind to be fighting in the street usually. These girls came to her road and to her house, and that’s the only reason she got involved. She thinks they were looking for trouble and — although it was not a good look — in a way she did the right thing.”

In March a video obtained by The Sun saw Tina O’Brien outside her £1 million home in Stockport. The actress was seen having her hair pulled by a girl in the shocking clip.

Tina shares her home with her husband Adam Crofts, their son and her teenage daughter Scarlett whom she shares with former Corrie co-star Ryan Thomas.

