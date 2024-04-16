Watch more of our videos on Shots!

EastEnders Spoilers ahead* In scenes airing on Tuesday (April 16) Cindy Beale will kiss ex-husband George Knight but what does this mean for the former couple and what about his fiancé Elaine Peacock?

Ahead of Wednesday's hour-long EastEnders episode to mark the 10 year anniversary of Lucy Beale’s death. Cindy Beale played by actress Michelle Collins will be seen comforting ex-husband George as the pair share a kiss.

Following the death of his adoptive mother Gloria Knight, George appears to be on a downward spiral. Ex-wife Cindy tries to stop him getting involved in an underground boxing fight after he was recently injured. As Cindy tries to support George, passion takes hold and the former couple find themselves sharing a romantic kiss.

George is currently engaged to Elaine Peacock but shares his two daughters, Gina and Anna with Cindy. The pair clearly have unfinished business but what does this mean for exes and what how will Elaine react?

Wednesday night will see Cindy struggle with the death of Lucy as ex-husband Ian and son Peter gather the family round to remember the teenager. Lucy was killed by younger brother Bobby Beale in 2014 after he hit her over the head with a jewellery box.

EastEnders usual Thursday evening programme is cancelled this week but will return to its normal schedule next week. EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday from 7.30pm on BBC One or BBC iPlayer.

