EastEnders Spoilers: Cindy Beale kisses ex-husband and faces ten year anniversary of Lucy Beale's death
and live on Freeview channel 276
EastEnders Spoilers ahead* In scenes airing on Tuesday (April 16) Cindy Beale will kiss ex-husband George Knight but what does this mean for the former couple and what about his fiancé Elaine Peacock?
Ahead of Wednesday's hour-long EastEnders episode to mark the 10 year anniversary of Lucy Beale’s death. Cindy Beale played by actress Michelle Collins will be seen comforting ex-husband George as the pair share a kiss.
Following the death of his adoptive mother Gloria Knight, George appears to be on a downward spiral. Ex-wife Cindy tries to stop him getting involved in an underground boxing fight after he was recently injured. As Cindy tries to support George, passion takes hold and the former couple find themselves sharing a romantic kiss.
George is currently engaged to Elaine Peacock but shares his two daughters, Gina and Anna with Cindy. The pair clearly have unfinished business but what does this mean for exes and what how will Elaine react?
Wednesday night will see Cindy struggle with the death of Lucy as ex-husband Ian and son Peter gather the family round to remember the teenager. Lucy was killed by younger brother Bobby Beale in 2014 after he hit her over the head with a jewellery box.
EastEnders usual Thursday evening programme is cancelled this week but will return to its normal schedule next week. EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday from 7.30pm on BBC One or BBC iPlayer.
Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.
You can also sign up to her free weekly fashion and beauty column in the NationalWorld Today newsletter bringing you all the latest fashion and beauty news every Wednesday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.