EastEnders actor Clay Milner Russell who plays Bobby Beale has quit after five years. It has been reported that the young actor, 24, is leaving the BBC One soap to pursue other roles.

According to The Sun a spokesperson for EastEnders confirmed the news and said “We can confirm that Clay will be leaving EastEnders later on this year, and we wish him the best for the future.”

Clay Milner Russell first arrived in Walford in 2019 when he took over the role from Eliot Carrington. Before Clay and Eliot, Bobby Beale was played by Kevin Curran, Alex Francis and Rory Stroud.

The character Bobby Beale is the son of Ian Beale and Laura Beale and the adoptive son of Jane Beale. Bobby (Clay) returned to Albert Square following a stint in the young offenders institute after he murdered his sister Lucy Beale. A young Bobby (Eliot) hit Lucy over the head with a jewellery box and killed her in 2014.

Since arriving back in the square the character Bobby has also converted to Islam, suffered a breakdown while seeing visions of his murdered sister and has had a tense reunion with Lucy’s mother Cindy Beale. He is currently dating his step-sister Anna Knight.

Wednesday’s episode (April 17) will be an hour-long special focusing on the 10 year anniversary of Lucy’s murder. Mum Cindy struggles with the day whereas dad Ian and brother Peter will gather family around to remember her. It’s not yet known how Clay will leave the soap but we will keep you updated.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday from 7.30pm on BBC One or BBC iPlayer.

