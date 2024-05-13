EastEnders Spoilers First look images: Will Whitney Dean get her fairytale ending marrying Zack Hudson?
EastEnders has been building up to Whitney Dean’s explosive exit. The actress Shona McGarty will be leaving the BBC soap after 16 years and fans are wondering if Whitney will get her fairytale ending.
The past few weeks have been building up to Whitney’s exit which looks like it could be any day now. Whitney recently got down on one knee to propose to boyfriend Zack Hudson in front of everyone at the Queen Vic.
Unbeknown to her, Zack had a secret affair with her best friend and maid of honour Lauren Branning. However, adoptive mother Bianca does know about the affair and after a recent fall out with her daughter, Bianca is now pressuring Lauren to come clean and tell the truth.
*EastEnders Spoilers ahead* In new first look images Whitney is seen wearing a long sleeve lace wedding dress. Zack looks dapper in a beige suit and Lauren wears a red dress. Whitney appears to read her vows in front of their wedding guests but will Lauren confess everything and ruin the wedding?
Last year actress Shona McGarty announced she would be leaving EastEnders. Her first role after the soap will be performing in the Dublin showing of 2.22 A Ghost Story. Shona will play Jenny in theatre production alongside TV star Laura Whitmore, The Wanted singer Jay McGuiness and actor Colin O’Donoghue.
EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday from 7.30pm on BBC One or BBC iPlayer.
