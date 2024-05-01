Watch more of our videos on Shots!

ITV has axed a popular gameshow from its line-up after it previously put the series on ‘rest’. ‘Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow’ has been cut by the channel despite three successful series on air. Bosses at ITV previously said that the show was being “rested” for 2023, but it has now been confirmed that it won’t be returning to screens at all.

The family-friendly show brought back some blasts from the pasts for gameshow fans, which saw Carr take up the role of iconic hosts such as Bruce Forsyth as contestants played rounds including ‘Play Your Cards Right’ and ‘Take Your Pick’. The show premiered in 2020 on the channel’s Saturday night primetime line-up.

While it may seem like a blow for Carr, a source close to the 47-year-old comedian told The Sun that he won’t be “taking this too hard” as he has other projects in the pipeline. They said: "Alan won’t be taking this too hard as the three seasons Epic Gameshow ran for on ITV were well received and it’s not like he’s short of other projects. On ITV alone, he has a prime-time game show Password coming up later this year, as well as a second series of his autobiographical comedy-drama Changing Ends."

It comes after another show of Carr’s was axed by ITV. ‘Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream’, the musical theatre talent competition on which Carr served as a judge, was cancelled after struggling against BBC juggernaut Strictly Come Dancing.