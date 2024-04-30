'Love Island' 2024: ITV release first teaser trailer of this year's series and promise fans it will be 'fire'
The first ‘Love Island’ teaser trailer for the 2024 series of the hugely popular ITV 2 dating show has been released . . . and it looks like contestants (and viewers) are going to be in for a summer full of fire.
The eagerly anticipated 11th season of the show, which is rumoured to be beginnong on Monday June 3, will see a a group of brand new singletons enter the famous villa in Mallorca in the hope of finding love.
One of the contestants is speculated to be the daughter of ‘Celebrity Big Brother star Lauren Simon, Gigi Simon. However, no contestant announcements have yet been announced by the broadcaster.
Ahead of announcing the contestants, however, what ITV have done is tease the new season of the show, which will once again be hosted by Maya Jama, with a video of a mystery figure dressed in a silver boiler suit wielding a flame thrower to the sound of an electric guitar.
The short clip ends with ‘Love Island’s’ iconic theme tune, though it’s been given a rock twist, which can be heard as the flame thrower erupts to spell out the statement: 'this summer’s going to be fire!'
We know for definite that ‘Love Island’ will return to our screens at some point in the next two months as ITV have already confirmed it is part of their Spring 2024 schedule, which runs from April to June.
The previous 10 seasons of the show have all started in either late May or early June also, so we can expect this year’s show to follow the same pattern. We’ll bring you all the latest information about the show, including a confirmed start date, as soon as we have it.
For now, keep checking our dedicated ‘Love Island’ page to not only get all the latest details on the forthcoming series, but also all the gossip about your favourite past contestants.
