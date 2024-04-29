Amy Hart appeared on the 2019 series of ‘Love Island’ is returning to the show for a third time. Photo by Instagram/@amyhartxo.

A former ‘Love Island’ bombshell is set to return to the ITV dating show for the third time this summer.

Amy Hart found fame when she entered the ‘Love Island’ villa in 2019. The then 26-year-old coupled up with Curtis Pritchard, but then decided to leave the show when he later decided not to re-couple with her.

Since her stint in the villa, she has appeared on other reality shows including ‘Celebs Go Dating’ and ‘Celeb Ex in the City’.

But, five years later, Hart is set to return to the show. ITV have renewed her contract as official podcast host for the new series of the dating show, which is airing in the coming weeks, ‘The Sun’ has revealed.

She joined the ‘Aftersun’ duo, ‘Made in Chelsea’s’ Sam Thompson and fellow former ‘Love Islander’ Indiyah Polack on the daily audio-only show for ‘All Stars’ earlier this year.

Hart, who is now engaged to her boyfriend Sam Rason, proved to be popular with listeners so bosses have asked her to return to the new civillian series in summer 2024. Mum-of-one Hart, who welcomed son Stanley with Rason last her, is said to have agreed.

A source told the publication: “Amy was such a Love Island fan favourite bosses wanted her involved in All Stars. But as she is, firstly, engaged to be married and secondly has a one-year-old baby to care for, they could hardly ship her off to the Cape Town villa.

“She proved to be a fab signing for the podcast though and slotted right in alongside Sam and Indiyah - so much so, it felt like a no brainer to keep her on.”

Hart, now aged 31, has also previously spoken about her desire to front a documentary series. She also told ‘The Sun’: “I’d love to do a series where I go and spend a week with families of lots of different religions.