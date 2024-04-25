Love Island’s Faye Winter. Photo by Getty Images.

‘Love Island’ star Faye Winter has given her fans a stark health warning while talking about a recent skin procedure she had.

Winter, aged 28, took to her Instagram Stories to share a video with her 1.1 million followers about a treatment she has recently had due to her sun exposure.

The TV personality, who appeared on the ‘Love Island’ winter series in 2021, revealed that she’s been recovering from an AgeJET facial, which she underwent to help with some hyperpigmentation on her forehead.

Hyperpigmentation is a common condition that makes some areas of the skin darker than others. Extra melanin creates spots or patches that look brown, black, gray, red or pink. The areas are not painful or itchy, but they can make people self-conscious Speaking directly to the camera, she said: "So, my cabin fever is being released. For over a week, I’ve done nothing but walk my dogs, not wear makeup and not leave my house because I’ve had AgeJET done for my hyperpigmentation from sun damage on my forehead.”

She went on: "I’ve been suffering from it for years. It's taken longer than I thought to recover. I can’t believe I’m on here with no makeup without a filter.”

Becoming emotional, she then shared a health warning to her fans, saying “why am I a bit emotional about it? I have vlogged the whole thing. It wasn’t an easy journey. Wear sunscreen, kids.”

AgeJET is an advanced plasma skin therapy, and it’s also used to treat fine lines and wrinkles. and scarring. It works by taking nitrogen gas to create a thermal injury to help regenerate a new layer of skin.

Winter added that the recovery process hasn't been as fast as she would have liked.