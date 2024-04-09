Watch more of our videos on Shots!

‘Made in Chelsea’ star Louise Thompson has shared she has had a ‘life saving’ stoma bag fitted after her battle with ulcerative colitis.

The 34-year-old mum-of-one took to ther Instagram this morning (Tuesday April 9) to share a video of herself showing the bag. Alongside the video, she wrote the caption: “How do I disclose this sort of news? It’s not exactly exciting like a big pregnancy or gender reveal announcement! Hey look i’m having a boy… Hey look i’ve got a stoma! “So I guess i’ll just stand here. Proud in stature. With my new friend. Le bum bag that represents life. And hopefully a better one. Isn’t it bizarre that this little grey pouch is the price I pay for good health! I say good riddance to that nasty menacing colon! Please be kind.” Thompson was an original cast member of E4 semi reality show ‘Made in Chelsea’ (MIC), but in more recent years she has become known for being honest about her physical and mental health struggles on her social media pages and opening up to fans about her various conditions, including ulcerative colitis and post traumatic stress disorder.

Ulcerative colitis is a chronic bowel condition where the colon and rectum become inflamed and small ulcers develop on the colon's lining, which can bleed. The condition, which is thought to be an autoimmune condition, has no cure but it’s symptoms can be managed.

'Made in Chelsea's' Louise Thompson shares she has a stoma in Instagram video. Photo by Instagram/louise.thompson.

The UK Crohn's and Colitis UK charity reports at least one in every 227 people in the UK has been diagnosed with ulcerative colitis. This amounts to around 296,000 people. The symptoms can be debilitating. Earlier this year, Thompson spent two weeks in hospital after suffering a ulcerative colitis flare up during a holiday with her fiance Ryan Libbey and their two-year-old son Leo.

In the video she shared, Thompson lifted her top to reveal the pouch and told her fans in overlaid text that she was “introducing the bag that may well have saved her life”. She added: “Not exactly a glamorous announcement but not something I want to keep hidden forever.”

The post received many supportive messages from her friends and fans, including one from her brother Sam's girlfriend Zara McDermott. She wrote: “When you think about it, it's a beautiful thing because it means less time in hospital, less time in pain, less time with a poison organ in your body! Now you are free my girl. Now it's time for you.”

Doctor and TV personality Zoe Williams said: “You’re an inspiration and le bum bag looks good on you babe. Sending love to you.”

A fan who also has the same condition said: “Courage looks good on you. As a UC sufferer, i think what you just did there is your biggest professional accomplishment.” Another congratulated her on her bravery: “This is a very brave post and one which will empower a lot of other people living with a stoma. My 1 year old daughter had to get a stoma and we soon realised, even at that age, there was a lot of stigma surrounding one. She would have loved to have seen a post like this.” A nurse commented to say: “Amazing. Aas a nurse who regularly works with patients awaiting stoma formation I can confidently say that you sharing this will have a positive impact. Keep well and stay strong.”

A stoma is a surgically-created opening made on the abdomen, which is made to divert the flow of urine and faeces. According to the NHS, this procedure may be needed if you cannot pass stools through your anus, which could be the result of an illness, injury or problem with your digestive system.