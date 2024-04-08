'Made in Chelsea' star Freddy Knatchbull, aged 20, was reportedly kidnapped while filming the E4 reality show. Photo by Instagram/Freddy Knatchbull.

‘Made In Chelsea’ star Freddy Knatchbull was reportedly kidnapped during filming for the E4 reality show. The 20-year-old reality TV star, who is the great grandson of Prince Philip’s uncle, was shooting in France last year when five men supposedly shut him inside a 4x4, leaving the rest of the cast unsure what was happening and worried about their castmate.

Freddy, who is one of the youngest reality stars who has appeared in the show in its 13 year history, was captured by mobsters while filming scenes for the show in Corsica, it has been claimed. According to The Sun, it wasn’t known why model Freddy was targeted by the men.

A source was quoted as saying: “There were five burly men. They were intimidating and hostile and locked the doors of the 4x4 with Freddy inside. No one could get hold of him for ages.”

Knatchbull, who now boasts more than 22,000 followers on Instagram, first appeared on the popular E4 series in 2023 after he was introduced to the show by co-star Joel Mignott.

The source said that the concerning situation “all ended up OK” but they had “no idea” what was going on, or whether the reported kidnapping was linked to “money or he’d just said the wrong thing in French”. The publication also said that show bosses were not made aware of the incident at the time. They also added details of what happened have “been kept under lock and key ever since”, which is why it’s only just come to light.

Before making his debut on ‘Made In Chelsea’, Knatchbull discussed his royal connection in media interviews. He told OK! Magazine: ‘My great-grandad, Lord Louis Mountbatten, was very “in” with the royal family. He was the last English Governor General of India before it became independent and he led the British against Japan in the Second World War. He used to holiday with the royals all the time. I’ve grown up in a generation that isn’t close with the monarchy anymore, but my aunts and uncles are still involved.”

The cast of ‘Made in Chelsea’ visit a foreign location every year to film some special summer episodes. Last year, the group went to the French island of Corsica, and five episodes from their escapades there aired later in the summer.

Knatchbull posted a series of posts from the trip to his Instagram at the time, in May and June 2023. One of the posts, which included an image of the star soaking up the sun, simply had the caption: “Enjoying life right now”. Other posts show him having fun in the sun with his fellow castmates. Images show them on the beach together and enjoying the local nightlife in the bars.

Knatchbull has not commented publicly on the claims that he was kidnapped last year. The last post on his Instagram Stories came yesterday evening (Sunday April 7) and show him enjoying time with a friend in a venue.

Made in Chelsea return date