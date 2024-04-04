'Made in Chelsea' season 27 new cast members. Pictured: (L-R) Jack Taylor, Tina Stinnes, Zeyon Taylan, Julia Pollard 'Muffin' and Sam Vanderpump 'Vanders'. Photo by Channel 4.

Expect, lots of "kissing, arguments and tears", when ‘Made in Chelsea’ returns for its 27th series later this month.

Last year ended with emotions running high for the gang as they departed Sydney. Back on the streets of Chelsea, things are no different. . . Well, almost no different, as Channel 4 have announced their will be five new young men and women joining familiar faces from the returning cast.

This comes just hours after the broadcaster released a new trailer for the series, which hints at just some of the drama to come. Here’s everything you need to know about the new series, including all the details about the new cast members, the trailer and the air date.

Who is joining the ‘Made in Chelsea’ cast?

Joining the group this series are:

Jack Taylor

Jack, aged 22, of Battersea, London, is a kind-hearted fun individual with a dry sense of humour and is the younger brother of James Taylor. Whilst they are close, James likes to give Jack a lot of advice, which Jack chooses to ‘take with a pinch of salt’.

He’s also super close with his new sister-in-law Maeva and they often go to one another for advice. Jack met Freddie Knatchbull last summer and they became instant best friends. They are currently thinking of moving in together in Chelsea, whilst Jack studies Real Estate in his final year at Westminster University. This hopeless romantic is currently single but is not looking for a relationship unless he meets the perfect girl.

Sam Vanderpump

26-year-old Sam, of Fulham, London, has reality TV in his blood – his aunt is the queen of reality TV, Lisa Vanderpump. Sam cherishes his special relationship with Lisa - they are super close and always have been.

Previously racing cars professionally and now running his own brokerage firm, Vanderpump FX, Sam is very confident and loves being centre stage. He is bubbly, energetic and at times has no filter. It’s safe to say that he likes to deal with confrontation head on. He has been close friends with Reza for the last seven years and is a regular feature of Tristan and Harvey’s big nights out on the King’s Road.

Muffin (Julia Pollard)

21, Battersea

Loyal, cheeky and friendly, Julia, aged 21, from Battersea, London, will always hold her own and stand up for what she thinks is right. A lot of her friends call her ‘Muffin’ for the fact she gives off super sweet energy. Single for the last year, Muffin is half Norwegian and she says guys love it when she tells them she’s half Scandinavian.

Muffin is a close friend of Jazz. They met through mutual friends, hit it off and have been friends ever since. In her spare time, she loves to go to the gym, meet the girls for an Aperol, party and flirt with the boys.

Returning to the 'Made in Chelsea' cast in 2024 are Sam Prince, Yasmine Zweegers, James Taylor, Maeva D'Ascanio, Harvey Armstrong, Paris Smith, Tristan Phipps, Miles Nazaire, David "Temps" Templer, Ruby Adler, Lauren Sintes, Emily Blackwell and Reza Amiri-Garroussi. Photo by Channel 4.

Tina Stinnes

Tina, who is 28-years-old, from White City, London been a regular on the Chelsea scene throughout her twenties and has made appearances on the show in the past, but now she is back for good.

This free spirit has a spontaneous personality and prides herself on being loyal. She will always stand up for what she believes in and won't let anyone mess her or her friends around. For work she co-runs a sustainable Swimwear company, ‘Litora Studio’. She went to ‘Hampstead Fine Arts College’ with Ruby, and she also knows Rez, Harvey, Verity and Lauren.

Tina has been single for a year and a half and is open to finding love with the right person. She likes guys with good energy and fun personalities. For fun she loves to party, hang with friends and travel. She is obsessed with her miniature Dachshund called Ares who she takes everywhere she goes.

Zeyno Taylan

Zey met Harvey at a party last year and they have been dating over the past few months where, during this time, she has been getting to know all of his mates including Tristan and Rez. Zey, aged 24, of London, is fun, spontaneous and fiercely loyal. She loves to party and is a regular at Raffles and on a night out she likes to lead the charge.

Currently working as a Fashion Stylist, Zey wants to get into the fashion world and get first-hand experience of how the industry works.

Who is returning the ‘Made in Chelsea’ cast?

Returning to the cast this year are Sam Prince, Yasmine Zweegers, James Taylor, Maeva D'Ascanio, Harvey Armstrong, Paris Smith, Tristan Phipps, Miles Nazaire, David "Temps" Templer, Ruby Adler, Lauren Sintes, Emily Blackwell and Reza Amiri-Garroussi.

What happens in the ‘Made in Chelsea’ trailer?

A new trailer for the new series of ‘Made in Chelsea’ has been shared to the reality show's official X page. It was shared alongside the caption: “Kissing, arguments, tears and drinking out of a shoe?? It can only mean one thing: #MadeInChelsea is back.” In the trailer, there’s a teaser of brief all the drama to come, a narrator states: "There's love scandal galore and not a modicum of decorum in sight."

You can see the trailer for yourself below.

When does ‘Made in Chelsea’ start?