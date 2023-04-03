Louise found fame on reality TV show alongside her brother, Sam Thompson, and it was also where she met her husband-to-be Ryan Libbey

Made in Chelsea star Louise Thompson has opened up about her health struggles on her official Instagram page.

TV star Louise Thompson, who once appeared on Made in Chelsea, is known for using her official Instagram account to share life updates with her fans. Alongside photos of her in glamorous designer gowns and sweet images of her fiancé and son, Thompson also uses the platform to explain various health conditions that she has and how these impact her life.

In one of her most recent posts, posted in March 2023, Thompson shared a snapshot of her life over the past 16 months, which includes many hospital visits and medical appointments while also looking after her baby and enjoying precious family moments. But, just who is Louise Thompson and what happened to her? Here’s what you need to know.

Who is Louise Thompson?

Louise Thompson, whose full name is Louise Anne de Simmy Courcy Thompson, is a 33-year-old reality TV personality. She was born on 26 March 1990. She first came to public attention when she appeared in semi-reality TV series Made in Chelsea (MIC) in 2011. In 2014, she then took part in another TV series called The Jump, where she reached the final and finished fourth place.

She is also the co-founder of fashion company Pocket Sport, which was created in 2012 and focuses primarily on activewear. In 2018, she released her own book called Live Well with Louise where she shared home workout routines and healthy recipes. She’s also one of the founders of the Turtle Method, which is described as a “nutrition masterclass” and an all-in-one women’s wellness destination.

She is in a relationship with fellow Made in Chelsea star Ryan Libbey. The pair got engaged in Los Angeles in 2018 and welcomed their son Leo-Hunter in 2021. Her younger brother is another MIC star, 30-year-old Sam Thompson. In more recent years, she has become known for being honest about her physical and mental health struggles on her social media pages and opening up to fans about her various conditions, including ulcerative colitis and post traumatic stress disorder.

Louise Thompson (R) and Ryan Libbey (Photo by John Phillips/John Phillips/Getty Images for blu)

What has Louise Thompson said about her health?

Louise Thompson took to her Instagram to share an update with her fans on her health. She began her lengthy post by posing a question and asked: “Does anyone else feel like they’re in season 5 of their life and the writers are making ridiculous s*** happen to keep the script interesting?”

She went on to say that “medical issues have compounded every single month” and that she has “only just started processing” what happened to her. She added: “In terms of health . . . gynaecology, gastroenterology, rheumatology, psychiatry, psychotherapy and now haematology appointments, what next?”

The 32-year-old has been struggling with her health ever since she gave birth to son Leo-Hunter in November 2021, when she almost died. In her post, the mum-of-one, said: “That is six different departments that I’m working with every month. It’s hard to step away from health with all this going on. The mad thing is that I didn’t have any issues before all of this.”

Alongside her caption, Thompson shared a reel showing photos from the last 16 months, including hospital appointments and time spent with her son, fiancé, family and friends. She admitted, however, that she found looking at her reel “a bit triggering”. She added: “To be honest if I were to create a REAL reel of the last 16 months it would be at least an hour long… there would be hospital appointments every single week, 50+ blood tests and it would be far too painful to make/watch. I’m just dipping my toe in to find some positive nuggets to hold close to my heart at this stage.”

What happened when Louise Thompson had her son?

Thompson announced back in December 2021 that she had given birth to her first child five weeks previously on her official Instagram page, but told fans there had been “serious complications” during the birth and she had “danced with death twice”. She said: “Unfortunately it wasn’t the easiest start for either of us. One ended up in NICU (Neonatal intensive care unit) and the other ended up in ICU (intensive care unit). In all honesty I never imagined that so many bad things could happen to me, but to dance with death twice brings a whole new view of the world - a stark reminder of how short and sacred life really is."

She said she had been in hospital ever since the birth, but had been discharged in time to spend Christmas at home with her family, and admitted “I am in a bit of a strange place mentally and physically and I might be for a while, but that’s just part of the me now and part of my recovery.”

Since then, she has used her Instagram account to open up about her health struggles and has spoken about having depression, panic attacks and posttraumatic stress disorder among other mental and physical conditions.