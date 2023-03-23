Reality TV show Made in Chelsea helped launch the careers of Jamie Laing, Louise Thompson, Lucy Watson and Millie Mackintosh, among others

Made in Chelsea has seen many of its cast members fall in and out of love since it first aired in 2011 - yet there are some couples that have lasted the test of time.

The hit series is returning to TV screens for its 25th season in March 2023 and it promises to bring us all the gossip of some of Chelsea’s most well-to-do socialites, with plenty of drama on the horizon.

The current cast are back in SW3 following the series’ most recent edition Made in Chelsea: Bali. As well as lasting 25 seasons, the popular reality show has brought us plenty of spin-off shows including: Made In Chelsea: South of France, Made In Chelsea: Ibiza, Made In Chelsea: Mallorca, and Made In Chelsea: Bonjour Baby.

Made in Chelsea has made the likes of Jamie Laing and Louise Thompson household names in some living rooms up and down the country, as viewers tune in to follow their latest goings on. Most of the storylines centre around quests for love and the troubles that follow, but some of these relationships have survived after the cameras stop rolling.

So, which Made in Chelsea couples are still together? Here’s everything you need to know.

Which Made in Chelsea couples are still together?

Made in Chelsea is known for its dramatic storylines and nothing stir things up like cast member’s relationships. Throughout the show’s seasons and spin-offs there have been budding romances, whilst some have ended in disaster, there are others thatare still going strong.

Here are the Made in Chelsea couples who are still together:

Lucy Watson and James Dunmore

Lucy Watson and James Dunmore met on the show in 2015 in what Watson has described as love at first sight. In September 2020 they announced their engagement on Instagram, after Dunmore popped the question on a boat in Greece. The couple got married in a private ceremony in 2021.

Ollie and Gareth Locke

Ollie and Gareth Locke still star in Made in Chelsea and will feature in the new season. The couple got engaged in 2018 after Gareth proposed by the Peter Pan statue in Kensington Park Gardens. Their wedding featured on the show as part of its 10th anniversary in a ceremony at the Natural History Museum. In February 2023 the couple shared on Instagram that they are expecting twins via a surrogate after three years of trying.

Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor

Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor dated during the first series of Made in Chelsea in 2011 and had a very dramatic breakup when Taylor cheated on her with one of their co-stars. Mackintosh would go on to marry and divorce musician Professor Green. Despite the rocky history, the pair got back together, marrying in 2018. They are still an item and have two children together, Sienna and Aurelia.

Oliver Proudlock and Emma Louise Connolly

Oliver Proudlock and Emma Louise Connolly have been together since 2014. The couple got engaged on their fourth anniversary in 2018 and tied the knot in a secret ceremony at St Albans Church in 2020. The couple announced the birth of their first child, Bonnie Lou in May 2022.

Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo

Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo met on Made in Chelsea, before embarking on a relationship in season 17 they often described each other as best friends. Laing proposed to Habboo, who is known affectionately as Habbs in May 2022, their wedding is scheduled for 2023.

Louise Thompson and Ryan Libbey

Louise Thompson first met Ryan Libbey while he was her personal trainer in 2016. Ryan later joined the Made in Chelsea cast with the couple becoming firm favourites. They got engaged in 2018 and welcomed their first child Leo-Hunter in 2021. Thompson was left with PTSD and post natal anxiety after suffering a near-death experience during the birth. The couple are still going strong, with Libbey taking to Instagram sharing snaps of Thompson for Valentine’s Day. His caption included: “...we are still here remarkably. And ready to turn over a new leaf. Strangely over the past month it has brought us closer together.”

Maeva Dascanio and James Taylor

Maeva Dascanio and James Taylor have been together since 2019, their relationship was suspected to be just a fling, but they have since got engaged and in December 2022 welcomed their first child, named Beau Christian Taylor, who featured in the spin-off Made in Chelsea: Bonjour Baby. Plans for their wedding are underway with Dascanio sharing her wedding dress journey on Instagram.

Is Tiff from Made In Chelsea married?

Made in Chelsea star Tiffany Watson got married in May 2022. The 28-year-old married footballer Cameron McGeehan in a rustic ceremony at St Michael and All Angels Church in Pirbright surrounded by fellow Made in Chelsea cast members including Habboo and Laing. Speaking to Grazia about her nuptials, she said: “Walking down the aisle is such an amazing moment - it feels so surreal.”

The couple are now expecting a baby following a miscarriage. They announced the news on Instagram alongside the caption: “Pregnancy after miscarriage can come with a lot of anxiety and I’ve been having to take it one day at a time but very grateful for where we are on our journey.”

