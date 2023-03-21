The show’s 25th series will be returning to E4 next week

Made in Chelsea will be returning to our screens for its 25th season.

The E4 reality TV show is back in SW3 and is promising to bring the drama as we follow the antics of some of Chelsea’s most well-to-do socialites. The series is well-known for being filmed in and around London, with many popular bars and restaurants in Chelsea featuring as a backdrop.

As well as showcasing life in London, the series has also featured spin-off shows in a variety of locations around the world including Bali, the South of France and Mallorca. So where is Made in Chelsea filmed and how can you visit some of show’s most popular locations? Here’s everything you need to know.

Is there a new season of Made in Chelsea?

Made in Chelsea will be back on E4 on Monday 27 March at 9pm. The news was confirmed by the show’s official Instagram account in a post alongside the caption: “Drama and decadence can only mean one thing”.

Where is Made in Chelsea filmed?

Made in Chelsea is filmed in SW3 in London, with many of the cast’s favourite haunts available to be visited by fans of the series. As well as filming in London, the show has also featured spin-off seasons in a variety of locations around the world including Bali, the South of France and Mallorca.

Made in Cast members Inga & Sam on a rooftop terrace in season 24 (Photo: Channel 4)

Here are Made in Chelsea locations you can visit in London:

The Bluebird Cafe, Chelsea

One of the most popular bars and restaurants featured in Made in Chelsea throughout the seasons, the Bluebird Cafe is located in SW3. Featuring a cosy courtyard and restaurant, some of the show’s most dramatic moments have taken place within these four walls.

Embargo República, King’s Road

The Cuban inspired restaurant and bar has featured as a backdrop in many scenes on Made in Chelsea. It’s also allegedly a favourite celebrity haunt and boasts the largest roof terrace in SW10.

The Phene, Chelsea

The Made in Chelsea cast frequent this fashionable pub located in SW3 which features outdoor fireplaces and stunning gardens. You might even bump into cast members, as the cosy pub is owned by former cast member Lucy Watson’s father.

Bounce, Farringdon

If a club is more your style, then look no further than Bounce. A favourite of the cast, this venue combines a 1950s style cocktail bar alongside ping pong tables and a pizza restaurant.

Beaufort House, King’s Road

This luxurious private members club is no stranger to famous faces. Set over three floors it includes an all-day restaurant, two bars and a nightclub.

Flight Club, Shoreditch

The only location from Shoreditch to make it on our list, Flight Club offers an eclectic mix of darts (yes, you read that correctly) and good cocktails.

The Botanist, Chelsea

Best known for its cool decor, amazing cocktails and delicious afternoon teas, it’s a favourite spot for the Made in Chelsea cast.

The Jam Tree, King’s Road

Another favourite haunt on King’s Road, the Jam Tree combines chilled-out vibes away from the hustle and bustle along with a cosy beer garden.

Madison, St Pauls

We can confirm the scenes with St Pauls in the background were not done on green screen. Madison offers one of Europe’s largest rooftop terraces, complete with cocktails, a Manhattan style restaurant and stunning views of St Paul’s dome.

The Goat, Chelsea

This stylish gastropub is another favourite with cast members thanks to its Italian cuisine, bottomless brunch and in-house DJ.

When can I watch Made in Chelsea season 25?