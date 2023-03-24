The richest Made in Chelsea cast member is Spencer Matthews

Made in Chelsea will be returning to E4 next week for the show’s 25th season. The hit series promises to bring us all the gossip from some of Chelsea’s most well-to-do socialites, with plenty of drama on the horizon.

Each season viewers get to glimpse cast members’ luxury lifestyles, from fine dining to ballroom events, the series documents how the other half live and let loose in one of London’s most prestigious postcodes. Filmed in and around Chelsea, this season is expected to be no different.

The show has helped to turn former cast members Spencer Matthews and Jamie Laing into household names, as viewers tune in to follow their lavish lives, but who is the richest Made in Chelsea cast member? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is the richest Made in Chelsea cast member?

The richest Made in Chelsea cast member is Spencer Matthews. Reported by Entertainment Daily the season 1 OG is worth an eye-watering £47 million thanks to numerous business ventures he has embarked on since starring in the series, including his non-alcohol spirits brand, CleanCo.

Matthews, whose father is multi-millionaire hotelier David Matthews, grew up in a life of luxury and attended Eton College. He was the original Made in Chelsea playboy and was regularly caught cheating on his girlfriends, but has since settled down with Irish model and TV presenter Vogue Williams, with the pair welcoming three children together.

Spencer Matthews and Jamie Laing are two of the richest cast members from Made in Chelsea (Photo: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Sony)

Here is the Made in Chelsea rich list, complete with cast member’s net worths:

Francis Boulle

Francis Boulle is the second richest Made in Chelsea cast member. The diamond heir has invested in a variety of business including technology firms and internet start-ups. He also released his own book, Boulle’s Jewels: The Business of Life in 2012. According to Spears Magazine he has a net worth of £10.1 million.

Ollie Locke

Ollie Locke is still a regular cast member on Made in Chelsea. Since starring in the show the reality star has written two books and in 2017 he co-founded dating app Chappy which aimed to improve online dating experiences for gay men. The app was eventually sold for £1 million. According to The Sun, Locke has an estimated net worth of £8 million.

Jamie Laing

Jamie Laing joined Made in Chelsea in season 2 and has become one of the show’s most popular cast members. In 2012 the heir to the McVitie’s fortune founded the sweet brand Candy Kittens with Ed Williams. It is stocked by retailers across the UK including Waitrose, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, ASDA, Selfridges and Harrods and has started selling in America. According to Lad Bible his net worth is estimated to be £7.5 million.

Oliver Proudlock

Oliver Proudlock appeared in nine seasons of Made in Chelsea and has embarked on numerous business ventures including founding the fashion brand Serge DeNimes which is stocked on ASOS, in Selfridges and Wolf & Badger and QV Wine with his wife Emma Louise Connolly. According to Spears Magazine he has a net worth of £5 million.

Sophie Hermann

Sophie Hermann is Made in Chelsea’s richest female cast member. The heir to Mustang jeans, she comes from a wealthy family, with her father a business consultant and mother the German actress Uschi Glas. The reality star has also appeared on Celebs go dating and has made a career as an influencer. Her net worth is reported as being £3.5 million by Spears Magazine.

When can I watch Made in Chelsea season 25?