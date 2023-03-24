The reality series which first aired in 2011 has helped make Spencer Matthews and Louise Thompson household names

Made in Chelsea season 25 will be dropping on E4 next week. The hit series promises to bring us all the gossip from some of Chelsea’s most well-to-do socialites, with plenty of drama on the horizon.

The “structured reality” show which first aired in 2011 has helped make the likes of Spencer Matthews and Louise Thompson household names, as viewers tune in to follow their eventful lives. However, despite the series running for 25 seasons and having numerous spin-off shows only one of the original cast members is still in the lineup.

So, where are the Made in Chelsea season 1 cast now and what are they up to? Here’s everything you need to know.

Where are the Made in Chelsea season 1 cast now?

Here’s what some of Made in Chelsea’s most famous alumni are up to now:

The cast of Made in Chelsea picking up the BAFTA for Best Reality and Constructed Factual show in 2013 (Photo: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

Spencer Matthews

Spencer Matthews is the original playboy of Made in Chelsea. Educated at Eton, he cheated on all of his girlfriends throughout the series, despite always getting caught out. Matthews left the show after the 10th season in 2015 and appeared on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here. He has since settled down with Irish model and presenter Vogue Williams with the couple founding the company Clean Co and welcoming three children together: Theodore, Gigi and Otto. His documentary Finding Michael, which follows his journey to Everest to try and find his brother who disappeared 23 years ago, was released on Disney+ in March 2023.

Louise Thompson

Louise Thompson featured in season one, with the Chelsea resident originally dating Matthews. In season 2 she met her now-husband, personal trainer Ryan Libby. Thompson left the series in 2020. Her and Libby welcomed their first child, Leo-Hunter in 2021, however she experienced life-threatening complications during the birth, which left her with PTSD. The influencer now runs a wellness community called Turtle Method and a clothing line called Pocket London.

Alexandra “Binky” Felstead

Made in Chelsea OG, Binky joined the series in season one, staying on the show until 2017. She was a close friend of Francesca “Cheska” Hull and Ollie Locke, whose wedding she attended on the show in 2020. Binky has a daughter, India with former Made in Chelsea co-star Joshua Patterson. In 2022 she married businessman Max Fredrik Darnto, with the couple having a son. In November 2022 they revealed she is expecting her third child.

Catherine “Caggie” Dunlop

Caggie was one of the season 1 favourites from Made in Chelsea, however despite this she only starred in the show until season 3 after an on-again off-again relationship with Matthews. Following leaving the show she moved to Australia to work on her music career and currently hosts the podcast Saturn Returns and has recently released a book of the same name.

Francesca “Cheska” Hull

Cheska starred in season 1 with her best friends Binky and Ollie, and was known for her firece arguments with Victoria Baker-Harber. She left the series in 2014, reported by Heat, she claimed that filming gave her “anxiety and depression”. She did appear on the show again in 2017 to share her pregnancy news with Binky and currently lives in Devon with her son. Since starring in the series she has set up a PR firm called Big Smoke PR.

Millie Mackintosh

The granddaughter of the creators of Quality Street, Millie Mackintosh clashed with former boyfriend Hugo Taylor in season one, throwing a drink in his face after his cheating had come to light. She would go on to star in five seasons, leaving in 2012 to launch her own clothing and make-up brand. Following her stint on Made in Chelsea she married and divorced musician Professor Green, before getting back with Taylor, the couple are now married with two daughters.

Ollie Locke

The only original cast member to still feature on Made in Chelsea, Ollie Locke has been in the series longer than any other star. In 2020 he married his husband Gareth Locke during an episode on the series in a luxurious wedding at the Natural History Museum. The couple revealed in February 2023 that they are expecting twins via a surrogate.

Rosie Fortescue

Rosie featured on Made in Chelsea for 13 seasons, causing plenty of drama when she hooked up with her best friend’s boyfriend. She left the show in 2015 to start her own jewellery brand, Rosie Fortescue Jewellery and has also partnered with jewellery brand Laura Gravestock.

Mark-Francis Vandelli

Undoubtedly the poshest cast member to date on Made in Chelsea, Mark-Francis Vandelli is the son of Russian princess, Diane Boulting- Casserley Vandeli. He never officially quit the series but has been missing for the last couple of seasons. He currently runs a French antique business and is seen enjoying luxury holidays on Instagram.

Hugo Taylor

Hugo Taylor shocked viewers in season 1 when he cheated on his girlfriend Millie Mackintosh with her best friend. He decided to leave Made in Chelsea after starring in three seasons and has patched things up with Mackintosh, with the couple getting married and welcoming two daughters, Siena and Aurelia.

Funda Önal