Spencer Matthews’ brother Michael tragically died in 1999 when climbing Mount Everest

Spencer Matthews greets Prince William and Prince Harry at his brother's wedding. (Getty Images)

Spencer Matthews is a British television personality and entrepreneur who rose to prominence during his time on the reality TV series Made In Chelsea.

The 34-year-old comes from an affluent family background which even has links to the royal family. But who are the parents of Spencer Matthews and do they feature in his new Disney Plus documentary Finding Michael?

Here is everything you need to know.

Who are Spencer Matthews’ parents?

Spencer Matthews is the son of landowner and entrepreneur David Matthews.

David Matthews is a billionaire who has a net worth of over £2 billion. The 74-year-old is a self made businessman and he grew up near Rotherham and began his career as a garage mechanic whilst working in his dad’s business.

Matthews moved into motorsport and married fellow driver Anita Taylor in 1966. The pair were together for a total of three years before their divorce in 1969, according to The Sun. Matthews retired from the sport in 1973 and set his sights on transforming a used car enterprise into the Kirkby Central Group which was later the subject of an £8.5 million takeover.

Matthews married his second wife, Rhodesian born artist Jane Parker. The couple had three children which were James, Spencer and Michael. Michael Matthews tragically died in 1999 whilst climbing Mount Everest and his death is the subject of a new Spencer Matthews documentary titled Finding Michael. His dad David is not featured in the documentary.

David Matthews is best known as a hotelier and he is the owner of the Eden Rock in St Barts. The hotel is known for hosting high-profile celebrities including Elton John, Beyonce and Leanardo DiCaprio.

Is Spencer Matthews connected to the Royal Family?