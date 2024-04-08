‘Made In Chelsea’ star Bella Sharpe has quit the E4 series. Photo by Instagram/annabellasharpe.

‘Made In Chelsea’ star Bella Sharpe has quit the E4 series.

The 27-year-old has announced she will not appear in the upcoming 27th season, which will air next Monday (April 15), after telling MailOnline in an exclusive interview that appearing in the show was 'anxiety inducing’.

She joined the ‘Made In Chelsea’ cast last year as Reza Amiri-Garroussi love interest but the couple's romance came to a dramatic end during filming of the series in Sydney. Their relationship ran in to difficulties due to Amiri-Garroussi keeping a close bond with ex-girlfriend Ruby Adler, who is also a cast member. The pair even shared a kiss while they shot the Australian instalment.

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sources close to Sharpe say the fashion PR has told them she has decided to quit the show and instead focus on her career in fashion.

A TV source told MailOnline: 'Bella has decided to leave Made In Chelsea after a year. She joined the show as Reza's partner and now they're no longer together, she didn't see much point in remaining on the series.

“Bella had always hoped for a positive resolution with Rez and while they are friends, she and Ruby still struggle to see eye to eye. Her fashion career is incredibly important to her and all she wants now is to focus on her work, without having to worry about any TV drama.”

Sharpe and Amiri-Garroussi, aged 36, dated following the end of his 10-year long relationship with Adler, age 28, in 2021. The couple grew close again, however, as the cast filmed the last series of the show Sydney, leaving Sharpe upset.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She and Adler had also been close friends prior to this, but their friendship was damaged by the fact that they both evidently had feelings for Amiri-Garroussi. Sharpe also previously said filming the show had caused her 'anxiety', particularly when she was flown out to Corsica, France, without Amiri-Garroussi knowing.

Sharpe told MailOnline in August that she had quit her PR job at high fashion brand Flannels to star on ‘Made In Chelsea’ after it became “impossible” for her to adhere to the demands of her workload and also travel to be on the show, which has been following some of London’s most elite young people since 2011.

After starring on the series filmed in Corsica and Sydney, she said: “I was working at Flannels as a PR manager, and I was there for about a year and a half and then I went to Corsica. I left Flannels because I needed to be at my desk for 9-6 every single day and it was just impossible. Now I'm freelancing in PR and working on a brand.”

Sharpe did, however, also explain that she didn't see herself on the series for years to come, stating that she would leave to pursue other prospects before hitting her milestone 30th birthday. She said: “I don't want to be doing this past 30. If I'm still 30 and doing this then I have not achieved my career goal.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It seems that Sharpe has decided that now is the right time to leave the show behind. Her announcement comes just days after E4 revealed the cast for the upcoming 27th series of the show, which includes returning cast mates such as Amiri-Garroussi and Adler. There’s also going to be five new cast members, including Lisa Vanderpump’s nephew Sam Vanderpump.

When does ‘Made in Chelsea’ start?