Doctor Alex George with his dog, Rolo. He has posted this photo on Instagram after being discharged from hospital for the second time in just a few days. Photo by Instagram/dralexgeorge.

NHS doctor turned Love Island reality TV contestant Doctor Alex George has returned to Instagram to give his fans a third update on his health after having two emergency hospital stays in less than a week.

The 33-year-old ITV2 dating show star first took himself to hospital in the early hours of Tuesday (April 2) due to "tonsillitis with fevers". At the time, he posted a series of photos of him in the hospital and posted them alongside the caption: “Last few days I have had tonsillitis with fevers, but yesterday the swelling around my tonsil went crazy and the pain was very bad. I was hoping it wouldn’t get worse but at midnight last night, it was too much and could hardly swallow so I went to St Thomas A&E."

He continued: “I had medications and a procedure overnight, and felt some relief. I have had another procedure this morning and feel on the mend. . . I’m lying in the hospital bed right now, feeling slightly high from the steroids, but really thinking how much I value my health, being able to move and exercise, being able to feel well.”

He was discharged later that evening, but he had to return just over a day later, on Thursday (April 4) as his condition worsened. Alongside a second photo of him sat in a hospital room and wearing a medical gown, he wrote: “Spirit feels a bit broken writing this but sadly I had to come back to A&E this morning, throat was swelling up and getting worse with quinsy.”

Quinsy is a complication of tonsillitis. Complications such as this are “very rare”, according to the NHS. The NHS website reads: “Sometimes you can get an area filled with pus (abscess) between your tonsils and the wall of your throat. This is called quinsy.”

George, who works at another London hospital, Lewisham Hospital, continued: “Breathing is ok but thats always the big worry. Really want to be positive but I haven’t slept in a week, hardly eaten with pain and fevers . . . Just got to roll with punches now and I will be better soon. Thank you so much for the love and support.”

Now George, who was a ‘Love Island cast member in 2018, has given a further update on his condition. Posting a photo of him alongside his beloved pet, Rolo, he revealed that he has been discharged from hospital for a second time. On Sunday (April 7), he wrote: “Glad to be home and feeling more like myself! Very much taking it easy, just so nice to enjoy simple things like a little walk with Rolo in the sunshine. Thanks for all the support over the last week or so, I feel very grateful. Now back to the sofa for some F1 and football binging. Have a lovely Sunday everyone.”

George’s post was once again met with lots of positive comments from his supportive fans.

One said: “Glad you are feeling better and able to do the things you love again. I bet Rolo was thrilled to have you home again. Have a fab day relaxing and cosying up in front of the tele.”