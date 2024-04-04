NHS Doctor Alex George, who is known for appearing on ITV 2 reality dating show Love Island, has been admitted to hospital for the second time in a few days. Photo by Instagram//dralexgeorge.

Love Island star Doctor Alex George has told his Instagram fans that his ‘spirit feels broken’ after he had to take himself to hospital for the second time in just a few days.

The 33-year-old ITV2 dating show star shared a second photo of him sat in a hospital room, wearing a medical gown at London's St Thomas' Hospital earlier today (Thursday April 4).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

George, who is an NHS doctor, first took himself to hospital in the early hours of (Tuesday April 2) due to "tonsillitis with fevers". At the time, he posted a series of photos of him in the hospital and posted them alongside the caption: “Last few days I have had tonsillitis with fevers, but yesterday the swelling around my tonsil went crazy and the pain was very bad. I was hoping it wouldn’t get worse but at midnight last night, it was too much and could hardly swallow so I went to St Thomas A&E." He continued: “I had medications and a procedure overnight, and felt some relief. I have had another procedure this morning and feel on the mend. . . I’m lying in the hospital bed right now, feeling slightly high from the steroids, but really thinking how much I value my health, being able to move and exercise, being able to feel well.”

He was discharged from hospital later on Tuesday evening, but a little over 24 hours later George, who entered the famous ‘Love Island’ villa in 2018, felt like he had to take himself back to seek further medical attention as his condition had worsened. Alongside his newly posted photo, he wrote: “Spirit feels a bit broken writing this but sadly I had to come back to A&E this morning, throat was swelling up and getting worse with quinsy.

What is quinsy? Quinsy is a complication of tonsillitis. Complications such as this are “very rare”, according to the NHS. The NHS website reads: “Sometimes you can get an area filled with pus (abscess) between your tonsils and the wall of your throat. This is called quinsy.”

“Breathing is ok but thats always the big worry. Really want to be positive but I haven’t slept in a week, hardly eaten with pain and fevers. I know there are so many worse off than me and I am doing my best to be grateful and positive but yeh, can’t always be I guess. The doctors and nurses have been so kind and caring, thank you. Just got to roll with punches now and I will be better soon. Thank you so much for the love and support.”

In a further message in the comments section of the post he wrote: “ Quinsy sucks. But I will be back better and stronger, having meds, fluids and all now so I’m getting my chin up. Always so much to be grateful for.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s not the first time George, who works at another London hospital, Lewisham Hospital, has been rushed to hospital for emergency medical treatment. He was treated at the same facility for life-threatening sepsis in July 2017. The influencer detailed the 'frightening' ordeal in a YouTube video in July 2020, and admitted he 'owes his life' to the NHS staff. He added that the health scare had been 'a life changing moment,' and said that it gave him 'real sense of mortality.'