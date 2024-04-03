Nick Cannon reveals two-year-old son Zillion has been diagnosed with autism

Nick Cannon is the father of 12 children with six different women. (Picture: Getty)

US comedian and presenter Nick Cannon has revealed the two-year-old son he shares with Abby De La Rosa has been diagnosed with autism.

The pair announced the news to mark World Autism Awareness Day, which they said was “beyond meaningful” after their son Zillion Heir was “recently diagnosed” with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). ASD is a neurological and developmental disorder that affects how people interact with others, communicate, learn, and behave, according to the National Institute of Mental Health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Health Weekly newsletter - your one-stop shop to a better you Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cannon is also father to 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with his ex-wife Mariah Carey, seven-year-old son Golden Sagon, three-year-old daughter Powerful Queen, and one-year-old son Rise Messiah, whom he shares with model Brittany Bell. He also shares a one-year-old son, Legendary Love, with Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi and a one-year-old daughter named Onyx Ice, with The Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole.

“Our beautiful boy experiences life in 4D and teaches us something new every day. His love, strength and brilliance light up every room he enters,” a shared Instagram post said.

“On this World Autism Awareness Day, we extend our embrace to families worldwide, acknowledging shared challenges and championing understanding. Together, let’s create a world of acceptance and compassion.”

The pair said their son “joins the unique energy” of a “few dynamic individuals” such as Nikola Telsa, Sir Isaac Newton, Albert Einstein and Michelangelo. De La Rosa described the diagnosis process as “one of the most challenging years of my life” on her Instagram story.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Constantly advocating and fighting for answers all while working and trying to be the best mother, friend, and partner,“ she said.

In the wake of her son’s diagnosis, De La Rosa said the family altered their Easter Sunday plans to accommodate his sensory needs, hosting a “glow in the dark Easter egg hunt” which he “loved”. The US Masked Singer host Cannon and De La Rosa share twin boys Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, as well as one-year-old daughter Beautiful Zeppelin.

In 2021, Cannon said his heart was “shattered” following the death of his five-month-old son Zen after suffering from a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer. He previously revealed that just days after the birth of their son, he and Alyssa Scott grew concerned about his breathing patterns, and the baby later died on December 5 2021.