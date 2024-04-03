Former Australian Idol star Courtney Murphy has been diagnosed with an advanced stage of bowel cancer. He is pictured with his wife Jane. Photo by GoFundMe.

An ex-reality TV contestant, who has been described as having a "heart as big as his voice" has been diagnosed with an advanced stage of bowel cancer.

Courtney Murphy, who appeared on singing contest Australian Idol, is fighting for his life after being diagnosed with advanced stage bowel cancer, his family have announced.

The singer, aged 44, is best known for taking part in the reality series in 2004, in which he finished third behind winner Casey Donovan and runner-up Anthony Callea.

In the two decades since the show aired he had continued performing in his hometown of Perth, as well as appearing in the Queen musical 'We Will Rock You'.

His family has now shared the news of his devastating cancer diagnosis. In a statement, his brothers Kieran and Chris Murphy said: "Our beautiful brother Courtney Murphy is in for the fight of his life. It is with heavy hearts that we share Court has been diagnosed with advanced stage bowel cancer. It’s very serious."

'Australian Idol' finalist Courtney Murphy with his now wife Jane in 2004. Photo by Getty.

Courtney, who has three children with his wife Jane, is now stepping back from the limelight to focus on his health and family amid his diagnosis. In their statement, his brothers added: "As a self-employed musician, with a wife and three young children, Courtney will not be able to work for the foreseeable future, which leaves his young family fighting much harder than we want them to be."

They continued: "Many of you will know Courtney for his amazing musical talent and his big voice. We think it's fair to say he's been entertaining West Aussies for the best part of 30 years - either as a wide eyed kid on Australian Idol, on stage in We Will Rock You, or justgigging with us - his brothers - in Murphy's Lore and The Murphy Brothers."

They also described their brother as having a "heart as big as his voice". Kieran and Chris have set up a GoFundMe page called 'Support Courtney Murphy and his family to help ‘ease some of the burden on his young family’. Since being created, more than $107,000 (around £85,000) has been raised.