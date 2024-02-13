Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Louise Thompson has shared a health update on her recent hospital stay with fans. The former Made in Chelsea star spent two-weeks in hospital following a health crisis.

On Monday (February 12), she took to Instagram to share a photo of herself dressed in a hospital gown and attached to wires. She explained to fans, that she had: "Used up every iota of energy I could pretending I was going to be OK,” adding: “But deep down inside I knew I was really sick." Just last week her fiancé Ryan Libbey had given an update on her condition on Instagram, sharing, "We just got back from visiting mummy in hospital. That was the first time Leo has seen her for 13 days." The reality TV star has spoken openly about the health complications she has experienced after she "nearly died" immediately after the birth of her son Leo in 2021. She has also been diagnosed with Ulcerative Colitis and most recently Lupus in December.

What happened to Louise Thompson?

Thompson has taken to social media to give her fans an update on her health and to also share what had led to her two-week stay in hospital.

In a post on Instagram, which showed the reality TV star in a hospital gown, she told fans that she has became very unwell during a holiday to Antigua, adding that she was finally "home after two and a bit weeks spent in hospital AND I’m feeling v grateful for home and for life."⁣

She explained that she had ignored symptoms of ill-health in the run up to the holiday so she could enjoy time with her son and fiancé. Thompson said she had: "Used up every iota of energy I could pretending I was going to be OK,” adding: “But deep down inside I knew I was really sick."

The 33-year-old revealed that she had "Survived, Just", adding that "Most people would be in A&E day 1 with my symptoms, I have no qualms in saying that because I know what my symptoms were and they were not OK, I’ll spare you some of the grittier details, but I became a little ‘too used’ to my chronic condition."

Thompson was diagnosed with Ulcerative Colitis in 2018, a form of Inflammatory Bowel Disease which causes inflammation and ulceration of the gut, whilst in December she was diagnosed with lupus, an autoimmune condition that has left her with exhaustion and joint pain.

After symptoms escalated and she started to lose "cupfuls of blood" every 20 minutes the family flew back to the UK to seek urgent medical care which led to Thompson being admitted to hospital.

Describing the ordeal as "scary", she gave praise to hospital staff, adding: "I have experienced some of the best care I have ever received, especially in ITU (Intensive Therapy Unit). I have cried over how compassionate and good the care has been."

Thompson said: "I will have quite some thanking to do. Lots of letters. Lots of things I can hopefully help with in the future. I'm nowhere near that place yet though. Let's walk first."

What is Ulcerative Colitis?

Ulcerative Colitis (UC) is a type of Inflammatory Bowel Disease. In people who have the autoimmune condition, parts of the gut will become swollen, inflamed, and ulcerated. This can cause symptoms including: diarrhoea, blood in your stool, weight loss, tiredness and stomach pain.

UC is a chronic condition and there is no cure, people will experience periods of remission, where symptoms ease and flare-ups or relapses which can cause them to return. The current treatment method for UC involves medications and surgery. You can learn more about UC at Crohns and Colitis UK.