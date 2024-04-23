Georgia Harrison is reportedly set to make a new ITV series about her revenge porn campaign work, following the convinction of her ex Stephen Bear, Photo by Getty Images.

‘Love Island’ star Georgia Harrison is 'set to make a docuseries about her revenge porn campaigning work' after her ex-boyfriend Stephen Bear's conviction.

Reality TV personality Bear, aged 34, was released from prison in January after serving 10-and-a-half months for sharing a sex tape of his former girlfriend Harrison. The disgraced TV personality, who won ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ in 2016, was jailed on March 3, 2023 after filming himself having sex with Harrison in his garden in 2020 and uploading the footage to his OnlyFans account without her permission.

Harrison made history by changing the law in revenge porn in response to her ordeal. She was among the many campaigners calling for changes in the law. Revenge porn, the distribution of sexually explicit images or videos of individuals without their consent, was made a criminal offence in 2015. But, before the campaign from Harrison and others prosecutors had to prove that there was intention to cause distress or humiliation. That requirement has now been removed thanks to Harrison’s campaigning, making it easier to convict offenders. Harrison, age 29, who recently appeared on ‘Love Island: All Stars’ and has also appeared on ’The Only Way Is Essex’, has waived her right to anonymity. During his sentencing, Bear was also given a restraining order and told not to contact Harrison for five years. He must also keep police informed of his whereabouts for a decade.

Following his sentencing last year, Bear was also ordered to pay Harrison the sum of £200,000 – the highest amount awarded in an image abuse case. Months after the trial, he was forced to sell his Essex home for £525,000.

Harrison launched a campaign calling for tougher measures against those who share explicit content without consent in the wake of Bear's guilty verdict. In March 2023 a one-off documentary called ‘Revenge Porn: Georgia Vs Bear’ about that campaign aired on ITV2. It has now been reported that Harrison is set to make a new TV series following on from where the documentary left off, which will document her life juggling campaigning, the trial and her reality TV work.

Harrison has previously said her time on ‘Love Island All Stars’ in January was her taking a break from her campaigning work, but it now seems she is starting her work once more. It is said that her supposed new TV series will also be broadcast on ITV.

A source told ‘The Sun on Sunday’: “Georgia has already proved she is far more than just a pretty face with her brave fight against Bear. She made huge waves when she successfully campaigned for an amendment to revenge porn laws, resulting in the removal of a clause that previously required prosecutors to prove an intent to cause humiliation or distress. The new series will follow her as she continues to empower others to make positive changes in society. Talks are under way but ITV is likely to air the series.”

The news comes around 18 months after Harrison spoke out about the damaging effects of the case on her TV career. In an interview with BBC News in December 2022, she explained “television was always my passion and [producers] just couldn’t consider me.” She went on to explain that following the incident she had been overlooked for jobs. “My agent had conversations with brands, but when they looked at who they wanted to book for a specific job, because of what happened, I was just a red flag.”