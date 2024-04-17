Gigi Simon, aged 19, the daughter of 'Celebrity Big Brother' star Lauren Simon, looks set to appear on 'Love Island' 2024. Photo by Instagram/gigisimon_.

A ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ star could soon be watching her own daughter take part in a popular reality TV series as the teenager is said to be in "talks" with Love Island producers.

Lauren Simon, aged 52, was on our screens in the ‘Celeb Big Brother’ house earlier this year, and she’s also known for being a regular face in ITVBe reality series ‘The Real Housewives of Cheshire’.

But, it seems a desire to be a TV personality could run in the family, as Simon’s 19-year-old daughter Gigi could be set to launch her own television career this summer by being a contestant on one of the UK’s biggest dating shows.

In an exclusive report in ‘The Sun’ it was said that the influencer has been lined up to enter the ‘Love Island’ villa this summer. A source told The Sun: "It’s early stages and she’s just in talks but Gigi is really keen to sign up. She’s obviously got ITV connections through her mum but if she does get on the show, it won’t be because of that."

There has been no official word from ‘Love Island’ bosses on the claim yet, and Gigi and her mum have both remained quiet on the claims. It comes as the start date for this year’s ‘Love Island’, which will once again be hosted by Maya Jama - who has just been announced as a member of this year’s ‘Forbes 30 Under 30’ list - has been revealed.

‘Real Housewives of Cheshire’ reality TV star Lauren Simon was a contestant on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’.

Lauren shares Gigi and second daughter Kiki with her property developer ex-husband, Paul Simon. The pair married in 2003 but separated in 2018 after 15 years together.

She previously said that has “never worked so hard” as she battled through the heartbreak of her divorce by launching a perfume business to show her daughters they don’t need to be "tied to a man" to succeed.

Gigi is known for sharing selfies and images of her holiday destinations to her Instagram page, as well as lots of sun-soaked videos to her TikTok page. Many of her videos have the caption “life through a female’s gaze”.

She currently has more than 5,000 followers on her Instagram page, @gigisimon_, and also more than 6,000 followers on her TikTok page, also @@gigisimon_.

Gigi will also often share videos on her lipsyncing to many different songs as she goes about her every day life. She even gets her mum involved, much to the delight of Lauren’s fans.