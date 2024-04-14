Dr Alex George, who is known for being a contestant on 'Love Island' has suffered another health setback while in Paris, France. Photo by Instagram/dralexgeorge.

Love Island star Alex George has suffered another health setback, which left him bed bound, just days after receiving hospital treatment.

The 33-year-old, who is also an NHS doctor, had already had two stays at a London hospital earlier this month, before his latest scare meant his ‘romantic’ plans while in the city of Paris this weekend (April 13/14) had to be halted.

The reality TV star first took himself to hospital in the early hours of Tuesday April 2 due to "tonsillitis with fevers". He was discharged later that evening, but he had to return just over a day later, on Thursday (April 4) as his condition worsened. Alongside a second photo of him sat in a hospital room and wearing a medical gown, he wrote: “Spirit feels a bit broken writing this but sadly I had to come back to A&E this morning, throat was swelling up and getting worse with quinsy.” Quinsy is a complication of tonsillitis. Complications such as this are “very rare”, according to the NHS. The NHS website reads: “Sometimes you can get an area filled with pus (abscess) between your tonsils and the wall of your throat. This is called quinsy.”

Now George, who was a ‘Love Island cast member in 2018, has told his 1.9 Instagram followers that he’s been ‘taken out’ by food poisoning while visiting France’s capital city, Paris. Alongside two images posted yesterday (April 13), he wrote: “Paris didn’t quite go to plan… Night number one I got taken out by French onion soup and have pretty much spent the whole time in bed lol.

“At this point I’m just laughing about it given my recent luck. I had plans for sightseeing and long runs along the river Seine, but unfortunately that will have to wait til next time. At least I managed a short walk and a juice before my Eurostar back to London. Onwards and upwards. From what I have seen, Paris is a beautiful city and I will definitely be back for that long run.”

The first photo showed the star wearing a robe while recovering in bed, and the second photo showed him sipping on a drink when he did manage to get out of bed to do some sightseeing.

In a reel posted to his page, @dralexgeorge, earlier today (Sunday April 14), he then revealed more details. The video montage again began with him in bed and then showed him exploring some of the sites he did manage to see with the few hours of time he had once he had recovered.

He wrote: “My romantic plans of a long run along the Seine were scuppered by French onion soup. By the time I recovered I only had a few hours before getting the train back to London so I explored Paris by foot at a slower pace. This is supposed to be a running vlog, but hey, I’ll have to do it next time. It’s a beautiful city though. I must say. The sun was shining, the architecture in this place is just incredible.

“I haven’t visited Paris since the age of about 15 so being here really ignited by excitement to come back and explore it by foot. And the end of the day these things happen and I’ll be back. I can’t wait.”

Once again, fans were quick to rush to the comments with positive messages to support the star. One said: “Jheez you’ve had a bad run lately …. Hope you feel better soon.” Another added: “Blimey...french onion soup, food poisoning do you mean? I genuinely thought that would have been a safe food!?! Hope you get better soon x”

