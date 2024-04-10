Reality TV star Tyrique Hyde, who appeared on ‘Love Island’ has been injured in a moped accident on a 25th birthday trip to Bali. Photo by Instagram/Tyrique Hyde.

‘Love Island’ star Tyrique Hyde has told his Snapchat followers that he was hospitalised after a moped accident as he celebrated his birthday in Bali.

The reality TV contestant flew to Bali earlier this week with friends including Toby Aromolaran, his co-star from the ITV2 dating show, with hopes of celebrating his 25th birthday in style.

The trip did not begin in the way that he had hoped, however, as he shared a Snapchat video on yesterday (April 9) of a medical professional tending to the injuries he suffered as a result of the crash.

The update came just hours after Hyde uploaded a photo of he and his friends waiting to hire bikes - but a short time later he was in a Bali hospital having his knee wrapped up.

He told fans: 'Man's in Bali getting my grazes bandaged up on the first day of my birthday, what kind of life is this man?” He added: 'I didn't even want to do this but the medic said it would get infected.”

Hyde then posted another video in which he claimed that it was not safe to hire the bikes as he now has injuries on his knee and arm. Explaining what happened, he said: 'This is what I'm saying, man. They can't let all the mandem ride bikes. I tried to get on the back of his one. Now look bruv, tattoo's all gone, knee's all done up, tee shirt with blood on it.”

Hyde took part in last summer’s series of ‘Love Island’. He came in third place alongside then girlfriend Ella Thomas. The pair split up after six months together.