'Love Island' star Kaz Crossley has cut off all of her hair to donate it to the charity Little Lady Locks, which supports children and young people who have lost their hair due to alopecia or cancer. The reality TV star also ran the Manchester marathon 2024 to raise funds for the good cause. Photo by Instagram/kazcrossley.

‘Love Island’ star Kaz Crossley has thanked fans for their kind comments about her new buzz cut hair style, after opting for the dramatic new look so she could donate her hair to charity.

The reality TV star shared with her fans that she had chosen to have her hair cut off and her head shaved so that she could donate her hair to charity which makes wigs for children and young people who suffer with hair loss due to alopecia or cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday (April 13), she posted a photo of herself smiling and holding her locks up to the camera after donating them to the Little Lady Locks. She also shared that she would be running the Manchester marathon the following day (Sunday April 14) in the hope of raising thousands of pounds for the good cause.

In the caption the TV personality, who came to public attention when she appeared on ITV dating show ‘Love Island’ in 2018, wrote a lengthy caption to explain her choice. She said: "CHOP CHOP please get donating!!! Over the last few months I have been working closely with @littleladylocks charity. In this time I have met some incredibly brave and inspiring girls and have seen first hand the lengths @ashley_marie_hair goes to for them, helping regain their confidence after hair loss.

“So yesterday I decided to cut all my hair off- to create a wig for a little girl who needs it. It costs the charity £500 to pay the wig makers to turn my hair into a wig!!! That’s why this charity desperately needs our help. It broke my heart when @ashley_marie_hair told me she was close to shutting down because they just don’t have the money or support.

Kaz Crossley was a ‘Love Island’ contestant in 2018.

“Please support me guys with whatever you can, there are now 26 girls on that waiting list who currently really need our help. This really means a lot to me and I won’t stop until we have put a smile on all their faces”. She concluded by saying that her mum Kay had also decided to cut all of her hair off to donate it to the charity too, and that their hair would be combined to make a wig.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 30-year-old later shared a video of her having her hair cut off.

On Sunday (April 14), Crossley joined thousands of runners in taking part in the Manchester marathon. After she had completed it she shared a further update with her fans and posted photo of her smiling and holding her participation medal.

In the caption, she wrote: “I ran and completed the @Manchestermarathon in 4.44! Can’t thank everyone enough for the support I received on the way round. It honestly meant so much to me. I was dealing with a very painful hamstring tear but you guys genuinely kept me going.”

She also thanked her 1.1 million followers for their kind comments regarding her new haircut. She continued: “Also thank you so much for the support of my new buzz cut too. It’s definitely still taking me a while to get use to. But I would shave it off again in a heart beat if it means getting these girls their happiness and confidence back. Please keep donating! These girls deserve everything.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crossley is hoping to raise £25,000 for the Little Lady Locks charity. At the time of writing, on the afternoon of Tuesday April 16, she has been given more than £20,000 towards her goal.

Writing on the page to further explain her decision, the reality star said: “As some may know, I went through a series of traumatic events that resulted in me developing alopecia areata, a disease where the immune system attacks hair follicles leading to hair loss. In learning more about this disease and connecting with others who have experienced or are experiencing it as well, I have been so fortunate to come across Little Lady Locks, a Manchester based charity dedicated to providing free services to children facing hair loss from alopecia and cancer.

“As an adult, my exposure to the incredible challenges associated with hair loss has been humbling. I’ve experienced how it can affect an individual not just physically, but with self-confidence, mental health, and emotionally as well. For the past few months, I’ve spent time with children facing the same issues on a much greater scale and through life-threatening situations, wanting desperately just to be kids. Though my personal experience feels daunting, it is nothing in comparison to what these children are going through.”

Crossley has received lots of support from her fans online, including fellow famous faces. ‘The Bachelor Australia’ and ‘Bachelor in Paradise Australia’ contestant Kiki Morris said: “Omg I am so proud of my beautiful friend! The biggest heart you have.” Fellow Love Islander Rykard Jenkins wrote: “Oh wow!!! Incredible.” TV presenter and DJ Ashley James said: “You’re absolutely incredible. I’ve donated and for the record you rock a buzz cut.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad