'Love Island' star Malin Andersson had to call firefighters to rescue her two-year-old daughter Xaya after she became trapped in her car. Photo by Instagram/missmalinsara.

‘Love Island’ star Malin Andersson had to call firefighters to come to her aid when her young daughter became trapped in her car.

The former dating show contestant has taken to her social media to discuss the incident and tell her fans what happened. Andersson, aged 31, had been attempting to get her two-year-old daughter Xaya out of the car when the tot took the keys off her, leaving her trapped inside with the keys - and also her mum’s phone.

Andersson, who rose to fame on the second series of ‘Love Island’ in 2016, has now shared photos of the fire brigade coming to her rescue and attempting to get the door of her car open as she watched. In the caption, the mum-of-one wrote "Man. Heads up to all my fellow mummas out there, yesterday I took Xaya to the park and stepped out to let her out, she swiped the keys and locked herself in.

"My phone and everything else was in there and I was like F**K. The fire brigade came and opened the door safely within minutes but this never crossed my mind and I could have been in a worse situation where my friend wasn't with me and I hadn't had access to a phone."

She contined: "The design of the car has a crazy anti-burgling system so there was no way in. The firemen were absolutely amazing and Xaya luckily was calm until the end when she saw them surrounding her. If this is something you haven't thought off please be aware as I wasn't. And it's easily done.

"The maddest thing about this was that I meditated before I left and saw flashing lights and police and was like eh. Almost like a premonition who knows… This taught me to be extra vigilant - SHOUT OUT TO THE FIREFIGHTERS THAT HELPED."

Andersson’s post has been liked more than 14,000 times, and many fans have left comments to wish her and her daughter well. Fellow mums have also left messages describing similar experiences they have had, including other reality TV stars. ‘The Only Way Is Essex’ star Chloe Lewis said: "I did the same thing but the car locked itself. Beau was 8 months on a hot summers day. It was the worst panic I've ever had."

‘The Apprentice’ star Jessica Cunningham wrote: "This happened to me, except, I was in the rain, I had a short skirt, no coat, Digby fell asleep and it took my other half 40 minutes to come with the spare key, whilst I waited in the cold rain watching him sleep all cosy."