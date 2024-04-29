‘Love Island’ winter 2023 Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan are engaged. Photo by Getty Images.

‘Love Island’ winning couple Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan have announced their engagement.

The pair, who are both 25, have taken the next step in their relationship 13 months after they met and began dating on the winter series of the ITV dating show.

Fagan got down on one knee and popped the question to Harrinanan while they were boating in Cambridge. Harrinanan was already dressed in bridal white and Fagan was wearing a matching coloured jacket.

They shared the happy news on their respective Instagram accounts earlier today (Monday April 29) by posting images of them kissing and popping champagne moments after their engagement.

Fagan shared the images and wrote: “Introducing the next Mrs Fagan. Beautiful, Caring, Loving and Smart are just some of the words that describe you. I love loving you, I love you and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.” He also shared a heart and ring emoji. The same post was also shared by Harrinanan.

The post was met with many congratulary comments from fans and famous faces, including fellow Love Islanders. Dami Hope said: “Omg this the most beautiful thing to wake up to.” His girlfriend Indiyah Polack, whom he also met in the villa, said: “Congratulations omg!!!” alongside multiple heart emojis.

Tasha Ghouri said: “AHHHH!!!!! this is beautiful, congratulations to two amazing people.” Liam Reardon said: “This made me smile today guys. So happy for you both.”

Fagan and Harrinanan won the second, and ultimately last, winter series of Love Island in March 2023. They recently spoke out about how they had managed to maintain their relationship in the year since leaving the villa.

In an interview with OK! magazine, the couple explained the sacrifices they have had to make to keep their union going. Fagan said: “The difference between ‘Love Island’ couples and ordinary couples is that there is a lot of pressure on the relationship when you leave the villa.

'What makes Sanam and I different is that you have to decide what you want more: the fame that comes with the show, or the person you're in a relationship with.

“You get invited to parties but we wanted each other more than that lifestyle. We enjoy every moment together and we do things the other person is interested in, too.”

The newly engaged couples made a commitment to each other soon after leaving the villa by moving in together just months later. While they admitted to petty arguments, like who should take the bins out, they also said they sort them out quickly. The duo are now ready to move out of their flat and hope to buy their first house together.

They celebrated their one-year anniversary in February, though their series ended in March, as that is when Harrinanan joined ‘Love Island’ in Casa Amor.