Snoochie Shy ‘cried her eyes out’ after her bag was stolen while on holiday in Ibiza.

Reality TV star, model and TV and radio presenter Snoochie Shy has been robbed on holiday in Spain.

The ‘I'm A Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here’ star, whose real name is Cheyenne Davide, has told her fans she was in the police station after she was targeted by thieves in Ibiza.

The Radio 1 Xtra star shared a video of her in the police station on her Instagram Stories and revealed her ordeal after her bag was snatched. She appeared to have been crying as it looked as though their were make-up smudges around her eyes. The star looked said but still gave a thumbs up to her 190,000 followers.

She told fans: "Not me in the police station because someone stole my bag with all my s*** in it."

She also took to her X account to write about the incident. Taking a perhaps light-hearted or sarcastic look at the situation she found herself in, she wrote: “Getting robbed in Ibiza but they was kind enough to dash my passport and tampons for me to have. A thoughtful thief”, alongside a crying face emoji, a laughing face emoji and a heart emoji.

Before the incident, the TV and radio DJ star shared a photo of her legs as she relaxed by the pool.

Just a few hours ago Shy, who is on holiday with her brother ‘Love Island’ star Zach Noble, returned to sunbathe by the pool. She gave her fans a further update in another video on her Instagram Stories.

She said: “I literally look like an exploded state, but I'm fine now. Thank you to everyone who has sent me messages. We came back to where I was staying and my bag was gone. I don't even care about the materialistic s**t I'm so over it.

“It's just certain things that are in there, my hard drive was in there, with all of my DJ music in there, gone, my nan's ring was in there, gone.”

She also went on to say that her passport had been taken in the theft, but the thieves had dumped it in the street and a kind member of the public had found it and contacted her so it could be returned. “My passport was gone, then a lovely lady DMed me so at least I've got my passport back which I'm so happy about.”

She added that she broke down in tears when she first discovered her bag had been stolen, but that she felt better when she was able to get her passport back. “I swear to god when it first happened I was just crying my f****g eyes out, but when this lady found my passport I had so much hope in humanity.

“So I'm so thankful and so grateful that you found it, so I just want to say again thank you so much because I can go home.”

Shy declared, however, that she wasn't going to let the theft spoil her holiday, and said she was going to go and wake Noble so that he could take some bikini snaps for her.

Shy, aged 31, was a contestant on the 2021 series of ‘I'm A Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here’, which was filmed at Gwrych Castle in Wales due to Covid restrictions.

The DJ also made her film debut in In2ruders, a short horror from award-winning filmmaker Naeem Mahmood. Shy has hosted the breakfast show on Radar Radio and in 2017 she became a resident presenter for fashion brand Missguided.