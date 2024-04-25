Controversial 'Married At First Sight' star in talks for another dating show after 'Only Fans' shock admission

Georges Berthonneau didn’t find lasting love on ‘Married at First Sight UK’ but he could soon be looking for it again on ‘Celebs Go Dating’
Rochelle Barrand
By Rochelle Barrand
4 minutes ago
Married at First Sight UK 2023 cast. Photo by Channel 4.Married at First Sight UK 2023 cast. Photo by Channel 4.
A ‘Married at First Sight UK’ groom who shocked his wife by telling her he wouldn’t mind if she signed up to ‘Only Fans’ could be set for a second chance at love.

Georges Berthonneau appeared on reality dating show MAFS last year and was matched with Peggy Lawrence. He raised the eyebrows of both his wife and viewers on a few ocassions; firstly explaining that he would do things on webcam for his online followers for ‘baguettes’, and then telling Lawrence he would be fine with her posting content on adult website ‘Only Fans’.

Despite Lawrence’s concerns, the pair did form a romantic connection and stayed together after filming for the show ended. However, they split up earlier this year.

Now, it seems that 30-year-old Berthonneau could be set to take part in another reality TV dating show in a bid to find lasting love - E4’s ‘Celebs Go Dating’.

A TV source exclusively told ‘The Sun’: “Bosses have approached Georges and chatted to him about a potential spot on Celebs Go Dating.

"They think he was so entertaining on MAFS and he’s a lovely guy to boot, so they are confident viewers will want to see him have his happy ending after things didn’t work out with Peggy.

Georges Berthonneau took part in 'Married at First Sight UK' 2023. Photo by Channel 4.Georges Berthonneau took part in 'Married at First Sight UK' 2023. Photo by Channel 4.
"It’s not a done deal yet though, as there are other famous faces in the mix and casting have got to get the right balance of names, but Georges is interested.”

E4 have not yet commented on the claims, and Berthonneau has not spoken out publicly about them either.

Regular viewers of ‘Celebs Go Dating’ will recall that if the rumours are true it will not be the first time that Berthonneau has been on the show. Back in 2018 he was one of the everyday [people who was paired up with a celeb in the hope of sparking romance.

Back then, he was coupled up with ‘The Only Way is Essex’ star Chloe Sims, now 42. He expressed his desire to get married, telling Sims that he had just been to the South of France for his brother's wedding.

He told her "My family have been all married in the church before, so it's now down to me to get married in that church. I think I would like to personally continue the family tradition.”

Flirting with Sims, he added: “"Personally, I would have loved to have invited you to be my guest." Sims laughed and replied: "Why didn't you Georges?'" He said: "Well, I didn't get the opportunity."

The couple went on three dates, but didn’t pursue a relationship.

If Berthonneau does appear on the show againit would be slightly different, of course. This time he would be the famous face and would have an opportunity to go on dates with different non-celebrity women, as his stint on hugely popular show MAFS has awarded him some fame.

