Home and Away star Orpheus Pledger arrested after three-day manhunt
Home and Away star Orpheus Pledger has been arrested after a three-day manhunt. The 30 year old actor had been escorted by police from prison to undergo a mental health assessment at Royal Melbourne Hospital at 3.30am. After still not being seen by doctors around 9.10am, Oprheus Pledger allegedly walked out, which was in breach of his bail conditions.
It was confirmed on Thursday night by Victoria Police that the 30-year-old actor, who was wanted on a warrant, had been taken into custody. The Daily Mail reported that “it comes after footage emerged of him allegedly assaulting a woman by dragging her to the ground and stomping on her head. The video, released by Melbourne Magistrates Court on Tuesday, comes after the actor escaped from custody moments before he was meant to face court on assault charges, sparking a manhunt.”
This is not the first time Orpheus Pledger has been in trouble with the police. In 2021 he was found carrying ice and valium and was arrested on drug charges. At the time, he was spared a criminal record, and was instead made to pay a reported £78 fine, complete a drug awareness course and was handed a good behaviour order for six months.
Orpheus Pledger is best known for his role as Mason Morgan in Home and Away, but he also starred as Noah Parkin in Neighbours in 2011 and shot to fame as a child actor in the children’s series Silversun. Oprheus Pledger also appeared in SAS Australia (season three) but after just two days, he voluntarily withdrew from the show.
