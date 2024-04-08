Country singer Morgan Wallen arrested for allegedly throwing a chair from a rooftop bar

Country singer Morgan Wallen has been arrested and charged with three felony counts following an incident at a rooftop bar in Nashville, Tennessee. The 30 year old was arrested and taken into custody after allegedly throwing a chair from the sixth floor of Chief’s Bar, which is located in downtown Nashville. The incident reportedly took place just after 10.45pm on Sunday night (7 April).

According to The New York Post, “The ‘Cowgirls’ singer was charged with three counts of reckless endangerment and one count of disorderly conduct.” His attorney Worrick Robinson told The New York Post that “At 10:53 pm Sunday evening Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.“He is cooperating fully with authorities.”

After country singer Morgan Wallen’s bond was set at $15,250, he was released at around 3.30am from Davidson County Jail. Morgan Wallace has upcoming performances in Nashville and is due to perform from May 2 to May 4 at the Nissan Stadium.

Chief’s Bar, where the alleged incident took place, is owned by fellow country musician Eric Church. The exact name of the bar is Chief’s on Broadway and according to its website they have a “ticketed music venue, a live broadcasting studio, custom interiors, and an international and thoughtful focus on the very best live performances.”

Morgan Wallen was previously arrested in Nashville back in May 2020 when he was arrested for intoxication and disorderly conduct charges after being thrown out of Kid Rock’s Honky Tonk bar in downtown Nashville. After that incident in 2020, he took to X where he said that “Hey y’all just wanted to clear the air. I went out downtown last night with a few old friends. After a couple bar stops, we were horse-playing with each other,” he wrote at the time. “We didn’t mean any harm, and we want to say sorry to any bar staff or anyone that was affected.”

“Thank you to the local authorities for being so professional and doing their job with class,” he added in another tweet. “Love y’all.”

Morgan Wallen had a very successful 2023 when it came to his career and his smash hit ‘Last Night’ became the longest-running solo No.1 in Billboard Hot 100 history and stayed for 16 weeks atop the charts. Morgan competed in the sixth season of The Voice, he was originally a member of Usher’s team before joining Adam Levine’s team. He signed to Panacea Records and released his debut EP, Stand Alone, in 2015, he was eliminated in the playoffs of The Voice.