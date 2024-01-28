Country singer Chris Young cleared of all charges following his arrest at a bar

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Country singer Chris Young has been cleared of all charges after he was arrested at a Nashville bar. The 38 year old had been arrested and charged with assaulting an officer and resisting arrest following an alleged altercation at a bar in Nashville, USA, as well as disorderly conduct. Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk released a statement on Friday 26 January that read: “Regarding the Chris Young Incident- After a review of all the evidence in this case, the Office of the District Attorney has determined that these charges will be dismissed.

According to People magazine, Chris Young was “taken into custody and later released on bonds of $250 for the disorderly conduct charge, $1,000 for the resisting arrest charge and $1,250 for the assault charge. Chris Young’s next album Young Love & Saturday Nights is set to be released on 22 March.

Chris Young won Season 4 of the singing competition television programme Nashville Star in the USA, and was then signed to RCA Records Nashville. In 2013 the singer was hospitalised in Denver after a cut on his leg led to a dangerous bacterial infection. He was set to appear in Montana for a tour date and went into septic shock. In a statement at the time, Chris Young said that “I received amazing care from Dr. Suarez, Dr. Gill and Dr. Canfield and all the ICU nurses who literally saved my life. I’m happy to be home and can’t wait to get back out on the road.”