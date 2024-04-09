Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Neighbours bosses reveal Harold Bishop will be returning to the soap after 15 years away from Aussie soap. A social media post was shared on Instagram with the caption: “After fifteen years of living away, the legendary Harold Bishop is returning to Erinsborough. We are thrilled to welcome Ian Smith back to the show and the opening titles, where he belongs.”

Neighbours fans will remember the iconic character Harold Bishop (played by Ian Smith) who first appeared in the Channel 10 soap in 1987. He arrived in Erinsborough as an old flame of Madge Mitchell (Anne Charston) who was mother to Charlene (Kylie Minogue) and Henry (Craig Mclachlan).

Harold and Madge were one of the soap's most iconic couples after getting married in 1988 but the fairytale ended when Harold was washed out to see whilst on holiday and presumed dead in 1991. Ian Smith, 81, returned to the soap in 1996 when it was revealed his character Harold Bishop was alive and well after all and had been suffering from amnesia. Only in soap land would you hear of such a thing!

The actor has popped back over the years for a few guest appearances but this time it seems as though he will be sticking around a lot longer. Does this now open the door for more of our favourite characters to make a return to Ramsay Street too? Neighbours releases new episodes from Mondays to Thursdays for free on Amazon Freevee.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.