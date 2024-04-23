A manhunt is underway for Home and Away star Orpheus Pledger after he escaped police custody

A manhunt is underway for Home and Away star Oprheus Pledger after he escaped police custody after being arrested. The 30 year old actor had been escorted by police from prison to undergo a mental health assessment at Royal Melbourne Hospital at 3.30am. After still not being seen by doctors around 9.10am, Oprheus Pledger allegedly walked out, which was in breach of his bail conditions.

Orpheus Pledger who starred as Mason Morgan in the soap Home and Away from 2016 to 2019 was arrested on 27 March for assault charges which were captured on camera. The Sun reported that “The footage reportedly showed Pledger forcing the female victim to the ground before proceeding to stomp on her head.He was arrested by Victoria Police on March 25 after the victim called cops saying "he's coming" and the line was disconnected.

The Sun went on to say that “The woman, who cannot be named, suffered severe injuries including a hematoma on her head, cuts to her cheek and bruises. The court heard how the female victim believed he would "eventually kill her" and has been supporting police with their investigation.”

Although Orpheus Pledger was under police supervision at the hospital, it is not yet known how he managed to escape. The Magistrate Justin Foster said that he "bent over backwards to try and offer someone mental health treatment as they require".

This incident is not the first time actor Orpheus Pledger has been arrested, in 2021 he was found carrying ice and valium and was arrested on drug charges. At the time, he was spared a criminal record, and was instead made to pay a reported £78 fine, complete a drug awareness course and was handed a good behaviour order for six months.